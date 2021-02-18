Smart Home Appliances Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Samsung, BSH, GE, Whirlpool, LG, Electrolux and Forecast to 2025

Global Smart Home Appliances Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Smart Home Appliances Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 139 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Smart home appliances are devices or machines which can be controlled by tablets or smartphones remotely. Statistics covered in this report includes Smart Air-Con and Heater, Smart Washing and Drying, Smart Fridges, Smart Large Cookers, Smart Dishwashers and others.

Scope of the Report:

The market of Smart Home Appliances has experienced a rapid growth over the past years, and the trend is forecasted to continue in the following decade.

Worldwide, US and Europe are the largest consumption market of Smart Home Appliances, driven by the high consuming capacity and desire for convenient life style. The market in China, Japan, etc. are also developing fast.

The worldwide market for Smart Home Appliances is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 49.4% over the next five years, will reach 78500 million US$ in 2024, from 7050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Smart Home Appliances in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Samsung

BSH

GE

Whirlpool

LG

Electrolux

Panasonic

Miele & Cie

Philips

IRobot

Ecovacs

Neato

Haier

Midea

Hisense

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Smart air-con and heater

Smart washing and drying

Smart Fridges

Smart Large Cookers

Smart Dishwashers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cooking

Food Storage

Cleaning

House Maintenance

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Smart Home Appliances Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Smart air-con and heater

1.2.2 Smart washing and drying

1.2.3 Smart Fridges

1.2.4 Smart Large Cookers

1.2.5 Smart Dishwashers

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Cooking

1.3.2 Food Storage

1.3.3 Cleaning

1.3.4 House Maintenance

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Samsung

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Smart Home Appliances Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Samsung Smart Home Appliances Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 BSH

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Smart Home Appliances Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 BSH Smart Home Appliances Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 GE

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Smart Home Appliances Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 GE Smart Home Appliances Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Whirlpool

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Smart Home Appliances Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Whirlpool Smart Home Appliances Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 LG

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Smart Home Appliances Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 LG Smart Home Appliances Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Electrolux

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Smart Home Appliances Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Electrolux Smart Home Appliances Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Panasonic

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Smart Home Appliances Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Panasonic Smart Home Appliances Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

