Social TV Market : Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment And Forecast Upto 2026

The social TV market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global social TV market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future statusof this market, key market indicators, ecosystem analysis, and pricing analysis. Key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about theglobal social TV market. A market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report, in order to present a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the social TV market. The report also offers an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Global Social TV Market: Scope of the Report

The global social TV market is segmented on the basis of solution, application, and geography. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into software and professional services. The software segment is further categorized into broadcast integration, audience engagement, content moderation, social TV analytics, social networking platform, and others. The professional services segment is sub-segmented into integration and consulting, operation & installation, and maintenance & repairing. Based on application, the global social TV market is bifurcated into sports, news, TV shows and others. The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of the social TV market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global social TV market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry. The comprehensive social TV market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the social TV market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the social TV market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It includes strategies of companies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section. The report also provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the social TV market. The report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the social TV market. It explains the various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators, and distribution channels within the value chain operating in the market.

Global Social TV Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the social TV marketacross geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry expertsand participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offerfirsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape,growth trends, and outlook. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Social TV Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global social TV market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include HP Inc., Spredfast, Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Telescope, Inc., Flowics, Snipperwall, iPowow Ltd, Sprout Social Inc., Socialbakers Ltd., Megaphone Inc., never.no, SentabTV, Talkwalker Inc., and Vizrt Group AS.

The social TV market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:Global Social TV Market

By Solution

Software

Broadcast Integration

Audience Engagement

Content Moderation

Social TV Analytics

Social Networking Platform

Others

Professional Services

Integration and Consulting

Operation & Installation

Maintenance & Repairing

By Application

Sports

News

TV Shows

Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global social TV market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

Italy

France

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East& Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

