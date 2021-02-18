Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market 2025: Top Key Players Suntree Electric Co.,Ltd., Santon Holland bv

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Introduction

A solar PV system generally consist of safety disconnects known as solar array disconnect switches. Solar array disconnect switches are used to isolate solar array form the electric grid. According to the type of current to be disconnected two types of switches are used, i.e., DC disconnect switches and AC disconnect switches. DC disconnect switch also known as PV disconnect allows to interrupt the DC current from the PV modules before reaching the inverter. While the second disconnect switch, i.e., AC disconnect isolates the electric grid and the inverter. AC disconnect switches are sized based on the output of the inverter. Under abnormal circumstances and ambient conditions, such as high temperature, as well as during the maintenance operation, they are the essential components.

Solar array disconnect switches provide a safer and sustainable means to control, circuit protection and enhancing the safety of the solar PV system. A DC disconnect protects the inverter from overcurrent and voltage surge. Increasing installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) generation system is expected to increase the demand for solar array disconnect switches.

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Dynamics

Renewable energies provide infinite source of energy with minimum environmental impact. Solar energy is one of the most appropriate sources and a sustainable alternative to meet the increasing power demand driven by macro-economic trends, such as growth in population, urbanization and increase in power demand. Rapid upsurge in power is expected to drive huge investment for the installation of solar projects, which in turn would boost the growth of the solar array disconnect switches market. Further, government initiatives to reduce environmental footprint and favorable initiatives to promote sustainable energy and emphasis on green energy development are expected to contribute towards the growth of the solar array disconnect market.

Growing public recognition for its environmental benefits along with government initiatives are driving public investment for installing solar power plant systems on rooftops, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for solar array disconnect switches. However, high initial investment and longer return time on the investment hold the investment for solar power systems, which is expected to constrain the growth of the solar array disconnect market. Further, due to large variation on solar module capabilities and large variation of power capabilities there is no possibility of standard installation of disconnect. Large variation in ambient temperature through the year result in large variation of voltage fluctuations and hence lead to demand for switches operating in wide operating voltages. With the development in solar power technologies, the key players in the solar array disconnect switches market are focusing on developing innovative solutions.

According to the National Electrical Code (NEC), a solar power system must have a disconnect switch assembled on the DC side of solar PV inverter as a safety measure, which is further expected to drive the solar array disconnect market.

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Segmentation

Based on current type, the solar array disconnect switches market can be segmented as:

AC Disconnect Switch

DC Disconnect Switch

Based on current type, the solar array disconnect switches market can be segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the solar array disconnect switches market with a significant growth throughout the forecast period. Increasing power demand owing to rapid industrial growth and increasing population in the developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to drive the growth of solar array disconnect switches market during the forecast period. The key players of the solar array disconnect switches market are shifting their attention towards Asia Pacific to tap the potential growth opportunities in the region. The North America solar array disconnect switches market is expected to be driven by surging demand of solar power in the U.S., supported by government initiatives and increasing public awareness. The Europe solar array disconnect switches market is expected to grow at comparatively slower pace due to mature market.

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the prominent players operating in the solar array disconnect switches market are: