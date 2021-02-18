Special Effect Pigments Market to 2024: Global Study On Flint Group, DayGlo Color Corp, DuPont, Ferro Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Geotech, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, DIC Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, ALTANA AG, Clariant, BASF

The Global Special Effect Pigments Market accounted for USD 747.2 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Special Effect Pigments Market By Type {Metallic Pigments (Aluminum, Gold, Bronze, Chrome, Silver) Pearlescent Pigments (Mica Base, Titanium Dioxide)} Effect (Fluorescent, Pearlescent, Phosphorescent) Application (Printing Inks, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Cosmetics) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major Market Drivers:

Growing demand for product differentiation

Growing demand from plastics and paints & coatings industries

Increasing demand from personal care and cosmetics industries.

Restraints:

Variability in raw material prices

Strict government regulations due to toxic metals

Report Definition:

Special effect pigments have special enhancements to various substrates which increase their quality. A special effect pigments can show a wide range of properties such as reflecting or refracting of light and color travel. The most broadly utilized shades are created from silver, titanium, and platinum. They are used in printing inks, paints & coatings, plastics and cosmetics.

Company Share Analysis:

The global special effect pigments market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Major Market Competitors:

BASF SE

Clariant

ALTANA

Huntsman International LLC.

DIC CORPORATION

Merck KGaA

GEOTECH

Sensient Colors LLc.

Kolortek Co., Ltd

Cabot Corporation

Kobo Dynamic

Ferro Corporation

Du Pont

DayGlo Color Corp.

Flint Group Pigments

CARLFORS BURK

The Chemours Company

TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD.

Among others.

Report Segmentation:

On the basis of type:

Metallic Pigments

Pearlescent Pigments.

Metallic Pigments is sub segmented into:

Aluminum

Gold

Bronze

Chrome

Silver

Pearlescent pigments is sub segmented into:

Mica Base

Titanium Dioxide

On the basis of effect:

Fluorescent

Pearlescent

Phosphorescent

On the basis of application:

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Cosmetics

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Research Methodology of Global Special Effect Pigments Market:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

