Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Focusing on Companies, Development, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Countries, Revenue & Forecast 2024

Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Industry 2018 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 14.10 billion by 2025, from USD 10.92 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, By Type (Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty Surfactants, Pour Point Depressants Others), By Application (Production, Well Stimulation, Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Cementing, Workover & Completion), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market

The specialty oilfield chemicals market is a multi-million market, and it includes a wide array of specialty chemicals that are employed for a broad range of purposes. The major products offered within this market encompass industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals, specialty advanced polymers, pesticides, and construction chemicals among several others. The main purpose of specialty oilfield chemicals is to improve the recovery of oil from the oil-well. These chemicals are utilized during various processes that are involved in oil recovery from the oilfield such as drilling, exploration, production and maintenance. These markets is expected to witness significant growth over coming years owing to increasing application in drilling fluid activities, production chemicals and work over & completion. Increasing crude oil production coupled with growing demand from enhanced oil recovery application is estimated to expand specialty oilfield chemicals market growth significantly over the coming years. There is a recent boom done by the shale gas innovation due to increasing in demand or energy across the world is one of the key factors, expected to trigger the market growth over upcoming year. According to an article published by Alberta Oil & Gas Industry the conventional crude oil production in 2016 was an estimated 441,000 billion tons per day.

Top Key Players:

BASF

Ecolab

Clariant

Dowdupont

Solvay

Schlumberger

Akzonobel

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

Kemiraand

Huntsman

Croda

Albemarle

Chevron Philips Chemical Company

Innospec

National Oilwell Varco

Geo Specialty Chemicals

Kraton

Thermax

Oleon

RoEmex

Ashland

Purechem Energy Services

Stepan Company

Elementis

many more.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Drivers:

Increasing Crude Oil Production

Restraint:

Declining Crude Oil Prices

Geopolitical Issues in the Middle East

Market Segmentations:

Market Segmentations:

Type

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Demulsifiers

Inhibitors & Scavengers

Rheology Modifiers

Friction Reducers

Specialty Biocides

Specialty Surfactants

Pour Point Depressants

Others

By Application

Production

Well Stimulation

Drilling Fluids

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Cementing

Workover & Completion

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market

The global specialty oilfield chemicals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

