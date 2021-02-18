Thermoplastic Elastomers Market to 2024: Global Study On The Lubrizol Corporation, Teknor Apex Company, Asahi Kasei, LG Chem, Celanese, LCY Group, PolyOne, TSRC Corporation, ExxonMobil, Kraton Corporation, Tosoh Corporation

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the market. It provides the market forecast to 2024, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market size, share, key players, overview and growth with forecast to 2024.

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market is expected to reach 7,505.08 tonnes by 2024 from 5,100.00 tonnes in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, By Product Type (Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPE-S), Thermoplastic Olefins (TPE-O), Elastomeric Alloys (TPE-V or TPV), Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU), Thermoplastic Copolyester, Thermoplastic Polyamides); Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Household Appliances, Medical, Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the thermoplastic elastomers substituting thermosets, increasing application from the HVAC/automotive industry and growth in end-use industries are furthermore boosting the growth of the global thermoplastic elastomers market. On the other hand, unstable raw material prices may hinder the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report:

The global thermoplastic elastomers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. The global thermoplastic elastomers market is segmented based on product type into eight notable segments; styrenic block copolymer (SBC), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), thermoplastic polyolefins (TPO), thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV), copolyester ether elastomers (COPE), polyether block amide elastomers (PEBA), polyether-ester elastomer (TPEE) and others.

Styrenic block copolymer (SBC) is sub segmented into styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS), styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS) and hydrogenated styrene block copolymers (HSBC).

On the basis of application, into eight notable segments; automotive building & construction, footwear, adhesives, sealants & coatings, wires & cables, medical, advanced materials and others

Key Drivers of Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market:

Some of the major factors driving the market for thermoplastic elastomers market are thermoplastic elastomers substituting thermosets, increasing application from the HVAC/automotive industry and growth in end-use industries.

Unstable raw material prices are the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.

Increasing applications in the medical industry and growing demand for bio-based thermoplastic elastomers will drive the market in future.

Key Points of Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market:

BASF SE is going to dominate the thermoplastic elastomers market following with The Dow Chemical Company and LyondellBasell Industries along with others such as Arkema Sa, Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, China Petrochemical Corporation, Huntsman International Llc., Tosoh Corporation, Kraton Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, TSRC, Polyone, LCY Group, Celanese Corporation, LG Chem, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Teknor Apex, The Lubrizol Corporation among others.

Medical market is growing with the highest CAGR

Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) are driving the market with highest market share

Styrenic block copolymer is dominating the thermoplastic elastomers market

Key Topics Mentioned:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2. MARKET DEFINITION

1.3. OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS MARKET

1.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5. LIMITATION

1.6. MARKETS COVERED

MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1. MARKETS COVERED

2.2. GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE

2.3. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.6. PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.7. SECONDARY SOURCES

2.8. ASSUMPTIONS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY PREMIUM INSIGHTS MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1. DRIVERS

5.1.1. THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS SUBSTITUTING THERMOSETS

5.1.2. INCREASING APPLICATION FROM THE HVAC/AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

5.1.3. GROWTH IN END-USE INDUSTRIES

5.2. RESTRAINTS

5.2.1. UNSTABLE RAW MATERIAL PRICES

5.3. OPPORTUNITIES

5.3.1. INCREASING APPLICATIONS IN THE MEDICAL INDUSTRY

5.3.2. GROWING DEMAND FOR BIO-BASED THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS

5.4. CHALLENGES

5.4.1. TECHNICAL LIMITATIONS OF THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS

GLOBAL THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. STYRENIC BLOCK COPOLYMER

6.3. THERMOPLASTIC POLYURETHANE

6.4. THERMOPLASTIC POLYOLEFINS

6.5. THERMOPLASTIC VULCANIZATES

6.6. COPOLYESTER ETHER ELASTOMERS

6.7. POLYETHER BLOCK AMIDE ELASTOMERS

6.8. POLYETHER ESTER ELASTOMERS

6.9. OTHERS

GLOBAL SURGICAL SUTURES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. AUTOMOTIVE

7.3. BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION

7.4. FOOTWEAR

7.5. ADHESIVES, SEALANTS & COATINGS

7.6. WIRES & CABLES

7.7. MEDICAL

7.8. ADVANCED MATERIALS

7.9. OTHERS

GLOBAL THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. CANADA

8.2.3. MEXICO

8.3. EUROPE

8.3.1. GERMANY

8.3.2. FRANCE

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. ITALY

8.3.5. SPAIN

8.3.6. SWITZERLAND

8.3.7. NETHERLANDS

8.3.8. BELGIUM

8.3.9. TURKEY

8.3.10. RUSSIA

8.3.11. REST OF EUROPE

8.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

8.4.1. CHINA

8.4.2. JAPAN

8.4.3. INDIA

8.4.4. SOUTH KOREA

8.4.5. INDONESIA

8.4.6. MALAYSIA

8.4.7. TAIWAN

8.4.8. AUSTRALIA

8.4.9. SINGAPORE

8.4.10. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

8.5. SOUTH AMERICA

8.5.1. BRAZIL

8.5.2. REST OF SOUTH AMERICA

8.6. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.6.1. SOUTH AFRICA

8.6.2. REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR MATERIALS MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL

9.2. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA

9.3. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE

9.4. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC

COMPANY PROFILE

10.1. ARKEMA SA

10.2. BASF SE

10.3. THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

10.4. EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

10.5. COVESTRO AG

10.6. CHINA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION

10.7. HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC.

10.8. TOSOH CORPORATION

10.9. LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.

10.10. KRATON CORPORATION

10.11. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

10.12. TSRC

10.13. POLYONE

10.14. LCY GROUP

10.15. CELANESE CORPORATION

10.16. LG CHEM

10.17. ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

10.18. TEKNOR APEX

10.19. THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION

