Thyristor Market : Latest Trends And Forecast Analysis Up To 2026

The “Thyristor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the growth of the global thyristor market during the forecast period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K, India, China, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for thyristors at the global and regional level. The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global thyristor market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Thyristor Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global thyristor market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including power rating and application. Based on power rating, the market is segmented into below 500MW, 500-999MW, and above 1000MW. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial electronics, consumer electronics, communications, and automotive electronics.

Global Thyristor Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Thyristor Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players such as ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation Plc., Honeywell International Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, and Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

The global thyristor market is segmented as below:

Global Thyristor Market, by Power Rating

Below 500MW

500-999MW

Above 1000MW

Global Thyristor Market, by Application

Industrial electronics

Consumer electronics

Communications

Automotive electronics

Global Thyristor Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

