Travel Mobility Scooter Market: Global Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR 7.9% over the next five years 2018-2023

This report expects to examine the developments of a Travel Mobility Scooter Market including its market improvement, development position etc. The report on the global industry offers explain knowledge on the market parts like dominating players, drivers and restraints, production, revenue, consumption, import and export, and the most effective development within the organization size, deployment type, inside, segmentation comprised throughout this analysis.

A mobility scooter is a mobility aid equivalent to a wheelchair but configured like a motor scooter. It is often referred to as a power-operated vehicle/scooter or electric scooter as well. A mobility scooter will provide a new lease of life from new found independence, it can increase your ability to get out more and support day to day activities.

The worldwide market for Travel Mobility Scooter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 1070 million US$ in 2023, from 670 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kymco

Sunrise Medical

Pride Mobility Products

Invacare

Roma Medical

Hoveround Corp

Drive Medical

Golden Technologies

Quingo

Van Os Medical

TGA Mobility

Electric Mobility

Amigo Mobility

Vermeiren

Merits Health Products

Afikim Electric Vehicles

In the last several years, Global market of Travel Mobility Scooter developed relatively fast, with an average growth rate of 7.8%. In 2016, Global Revenue of Travel Mobility Scooter is nearly 630 M USD; the actual production is about 420 K Unit.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Travel Mobility Scooter, with a production market share nearly 43.2% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Travel Mobility Scooter, enjoying production market share nearly 41.7% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43.3% in 2016. Following North America, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 40.3%.

This report focuses on the Travel Mobility Scooter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Class 2 Scooter

Class 3 Scooter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

