Tunnel Automation Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Shares by Top Competitors GE, Johnson Controls, Siemens, Trane, SICK, ABB, Kapsch Group, Philips, Honeywell, Eaton Corporation, SWARCO
Global Tunnel Automation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.78 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.24 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising cases of accidents in tunnels and stringent regulations set forth by the government due to these factors is one of the major factors driving the rising value of the market.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Tunnel Automation Market
- Johnson Controls,
- Siemens AG,
- Trane,
- SICK AG,
- ABB,
- Kapsch,
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.,
- Honeywell International Inc.,
- Eaton,
- SWARCO AG,
- PSI Incontrol Sdn Bhd,
- Agidens International NV,
- SICE,
- Indra Sistemas,
- OSRAM GmbH,
- Advantech Co. Ltd.,
- CODEL International Ltd,
- Monitoring Solutions,
- GENERAL ELECTRIC,
- PHOENIX CONTACT,
- Delta Electronics Inc
Market Drivers:
- Increasing cases of road accidents causing the government to form regulations regarding the installation of these systems is expected to drive the market growth
- Rise of integration of cloud based and IoT systems in tunnel automation systems is also expected to drive the market growth
Market Segmentation: Global Tunnel Automation Market
By Tunnel Type
- Railway Tunnels
- Highway and Roadway Tunnels
By Component
- HVAC
- Lighting & Power Supply
- Signalization
- Others
By Offering
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis: Global Tunnel Automation Market
The Global Tunnel Automation Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tunnel automation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
