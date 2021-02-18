U.S. Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market: Increasing Demand for On-demand and Interactive Solutions to Boost Growth

Customer communications management (CCM) is described as an advanced derivative of enterprise content management (ECM) technology. The customer communication management software is developed from the convergence of output management technologies and document composition & generation. A CCM software allows customer interactions through a wide range of communication channels such as email, mobile, web-pages, SMS, print and customer self-services. Customer communications management system automates and simplifies document-related business procedures in order to increase the business performance and efficiency.

The rising adoption of CCM solutions by enterprises in the U.S. is a chief driver of the Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market. As the CCM software enables organizations to manage communications across all distribution channels more efficiently, they are able to connect with their clients easily and forge more profitable relationships with customers. At present, the CCM market is expanding at a high rate due to new technological developments in the field of customer relationship management across the industries. In addition, the market is gaining from the increasing emphasis on context-rich information, multifarious communication channels, and multi-channel output.

By the end of 2016, the U.S. customer communication management market was worth an estimated US$423.1 mn. Exhibiting a CAGR of 11% between 2017 and 2025, the market is forecast to reach US$1.06 bn by the end of 2025.

Considering the various kinds of solution currently available, the U.S. CCM market can be segmented into managed CCM services, software suite, and others constituting integration & maintenance and consulting. Of these, the dominant share of 46.9% of the market was held by software suite. In the coming years, the segment is likely to show moderate growth but losing some market share. Nevertheless, the software suite segment will continue leading the market through the course of the forecast period. The growing number of enterprises across the country and rising demand for cloud-based technologies are the key drivers for the segment.

Based on the enterprise size, the U.S. customer communication management market is bifurcated into into large enterprises and small & medium enterprise (SMEs). Of these, large enterprises emerged dominant in 2016. On the basis of deployment model, the U.S. CCM market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Of these, the cloud-based segment led the market in 2016 and is expected to continue as the dominant segment through the forecast period. Proliferation of cloud-based technologies across the U.S. will support this segment’s expansion.

Furthermore, in terms of end-use industry, the market is classified into healthcare, BFSI, IT & telecom, e-commerce & retail, hospitality & travel, government & utilities and others such as education, entertainment and media. Among these industries, BFSI and healthcare segments are estimated to showcase increasing demand for customer communication management in the forecast period. However, over the course of the forecast period, the IT & Telecom segment is forecast to remain dominant. The rising proliferation of IT solutions across enterprises in the U.S., and the increasing demand for innovative communication technologies will fuel the uptake of customer communication management solutions across the U.S. IT sector. This will in turn give impetus to the customer communication management market in the U.S.

Some of the major players in U.S. CCM market are Adobe systems, Inc., Cincom Systems, Inc., Doxee S.p.A., Emc Corporation (Dell), HP enterprise, Newgen Software, OpenText Corp., Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes, Inc., and Xerox Corporation