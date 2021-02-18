U.S. Surfactant Market to 2025: Study On AkzoNobel, BASF, Clariant, DowDuPont, Evonik, Stepan Company, Solvay, Wilmar International, Oxiteno, Kao Corporation, Unger Fabrikker A.S, Croda

U.S. Surfactant Market was valued at USD 7,488.52 million in 2017. The market is growing at a CAGR healthy in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

Rising demand for personal care products and increased usage of surfactant in detergent industry are expected to drive the market. On the other hand Implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies may hinder the growth of the U.S. surfactant market.

Major Players: U.S. Surfactant Market

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

BASF SE,

Clariant,

DowDuPont,

Evonik Industries AG,

Stepan Company,

Huntsman International LLC,

Solvay,

Wilmar International Ltd.,

Galaxy Surfactants Limited,

Oxiteno,

Kao Corporation

Aarti Industries Limited,

Sialco Materials LTD,

KLK OLEO,

Unger Fabrikker A.S,

Croda International Plc,

Among others

Market Segmentation: U.S. Surfactant Market

The U.S. surfactant market is segmented based on type into seven notable segments as anionic surfactants, cationic detergents, non-ionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, silicone surfactant. zwitterionic surfactants. The anionic surfactant is sub segmented into linear alkylbenzene sulfolane (LAS OR LABS), alcohol ethoxysulfates (AES), alpha olefin sulfonates (AOS), secondary alkane sulfonate (SAS), methyl ester sulfonates (MES), sulfosuccinates and others. The cationic segment is sub segmented into quaternary ammonium compounds and others. The non-ionic surfactant is sub segmented it alcohol ethoxylate, alkylphenol ethoxylate, fatty acid easter and others. In 2018, anionic surfactants segment is estimated to rule the market. However, amphoteric surfactants is expected to grow at the highest in the forecast period.

The U.S. surfactant market is segmented based on origin into two notable segments; synthetic surfactant and bio-based surfactant. The synthetic surfactant is sub segmented into sucrose ester, alkyl polyglycoside, fatty acid glucamide, sorbitan ester and others. The bio-based surfactant is sub segmented into glycolipid, fatty acid, phospholipid, neutral lipid, lipopeptide and polymeric biosurfactant.

The U.S. surfactant market is segmented based on application into eleven notable segments; household detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals, agricultural chemicals, textiles, emulsion polymerization, paints & coatings, construction.

Key Drivers: U.S. Surfactant Market

Key Points: U.S. Surfactant Market

The U.S. Surfactant market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Akzo Nobel N.V. dominated the surfactant market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by BASF SE and DowDuPont. Other players in this market include are Huntsman Corporation, STEPAN COMPANY, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation and others.

AKZO NOBEL N.V.:

Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1994 and headquartered in Netherlands. The company is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals, paints and coatings. The company consists of three business segments namely performance coatings, specialty chemicals and decorative paints. The company also offers various products which play a vital role in the manufacturing process in many industries. The surfactants are offered under the specialty chemicals segment for various industries such as paints, detergents, foods, plastics, cosmetics, construction, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, electronics, agriculture and for producing petroleum products. The company markets their products under various brand names such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka.

Akzo Nobel N.V has activities in more than 80 countries. It has presence in Argentina (South America), Australia, Austrai (Europe), Belgium (Europe), Brazil (South America) and various other locations. The company has various subsidiaries such as International Paint (U.K.), Kayaku Akzo (Japan), Canadian Industries Limited(Canada), Akzo Nobel Pulp and Performance Chemicals AB (Sweden), Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG (Switzerland), Schramm Holding AG (Hong Kong), Ici Paints (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd(Malaysia) are few of them.

BASF SE:

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Germany, BASF SE is the largest chemical producer worldwide. It is engaged in manufacturing, trading & imports, and exports of chemical products. The major business segments of the company are functional material and solution, chemicals, performance products, agricultural solutions and oil & gas. The company supplies a wide variety of product portfolio in chemicals, plastics, performance products, crop protection products and oil and gas products.. The chemicals segment produces a wide range of basic chemicals and intermediates for example, solvents, monomers and raw materials for detergents, plastic paints and coatings. The Surfactants products fall under the chemicals business segment.

The company has strong geographical presence in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Middle East. It comprises about 347 production sites, sales offices and R&D centers around the world.. The company operates business through its subsidiaries for example, Wintershall (Germany), Cognis (Indonesia), BASF Coatings Chemicals company (Germany), Engelhard (U.S.), BASF Plant Science (Germany), BASF Beauty Care Solutions(France), BASF India Ltd.(India), BASF Japan(Japan) among others.

