Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market 2019: Industry Insights By Analysis On Key Players Schneider Electric, Eaton, Emerson, S&C Electric Company, ABB, Socomec Group, Toshiba, AEG Power Solutions, Delta Electronics

Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market, By Capacity (1-20 KVA, 20.1-50 KVA, 50.1-100 KVA, 100.1-200 KVA, 200.1-500 KVA, Above 500 KVA), Product Type (Off-Line/Standby, Line-Interactive, Online/Double-Conversion), Application (Telecommunication, Data Center, Medical, Industrial, Marine, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.83 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.58 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits associated with the usage of UPS’s (Uninterruptible Power Supply).

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market are –

Schneider Electric,

Eaton,

Emerson Electric Co.,

S&C Electric Company,

ABB,

Socomec,

TOSHIBA CORPORATION,

AEG Power Solutions B.V.,

Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co. Ltd.,

SENDON INTERNATIONAL LTD.,

Guangdong Prostar New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.,

Kstar New Energy,

EAST,

Delta Electronics Inc.,

Cyber Power Systems (USA) Inc.,

Guangdong Zhicheng Champion Group Co. Ltd.,

JONCHAN Electrical Science & Technology Co.ltd,

Shenzhen SORO Electronics Co. Ltd,

BAYKEE BORN FOR POWER,

Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd.,

Zhejiang Sanke Electric Co. Ltd.,

China HongBao Electric Co. Ltd.,

PowerMan,

Active Power,

Beijing Dynamic Power Co.Ltd.

Competitive Analysis: Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market

Global uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market,

By Capacity (1-20 KVA, 20.1-50 KVA, 50.1-100 KVA, 100.1-200 KVA, 200.1-500 KVA, Above 500 KVA),

By Product Type (Off-Line/Standby, Line-Interactive, Online/Double-Conversion),

By Application (Telecommunication, Data Center, Medical, Industrial, Marine, Others),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and growth in the IT market is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Benefits associated with the usage of UPS such as damage limitation to the various electrical components & appliances, and saving of data on the servers they are applied to is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Definition: Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is an electronic device that is used for providing the power backup to the various electronic devices and appliances in case of any power failure. They are just used for providing the emergency power supply and cannot be used as the main power source for the supply and working of the various electrical appliances. They can only be used for the supply of power for a few minutes so that there is no harm to the devices.

