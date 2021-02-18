UV Coatings Market Research, Industrial Analysis With Valspar, DSM, AkzoNobel, Croda, Dymax Corporation, SOKAN, Sun Chemical, Axalta Coating Systems,allnex, & More
UV coatings Industry accounted to USD XX.XX billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally.
UV coatings market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players in global UV coatings market include
- Akzonobel N.V
- Royal DSM N.V.
- PPG Industries Inc
- BASF SE
- Sherwin-Williams Company
- Valspar Corporation
- Axalta Coatings Systems
- Dymax Corporation
- Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd
- DIC Corporation
- Sun Chemical
- Croda International Plc
- Watson Coatings, Inc
- Allnex Belgium SA/NV
- Sokan New Materials
- Admat Innovations Private Limited
- Techno Concepts
- Jainco Industry Chemicals
- more
The global UV coatings market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. The UV Coatings market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. These major UV Coatings players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
UV coatings shield from bright radiation by compound response, a chain polymerization. Amid the UV radiation the photograph initiators turn out to be very receptive particles and crosslink with the acrylates to frame a defensive plastic film. The UV covering can be composed in to different substrates, for example, inks, paper, glass, plastics and wood items. The UV covering market is ruled by wood coatings item compose.
The UV coating market is dominated by wood coatings product type. According to an article published in Arkema, It has been observed that China has approximately 50 UV coatings manufacturers and a total annual output of 120 thousand-160 thousand tons of UV coatings annually, it has also been reported that approximately 44 percent of the UV coatings manufactured in China are used to paint wood products, including wood furniture, wood floors and wood doors. Huilong Paint is a global leader in providing UV coating solutions for the woodwork market. Due to increase in the environmental awareness many of the key players are manufacturing solvent free products. The Arkema has launched various technologies such as UV curable hard coats, Soft touch and feel UV coatings for UV coating. Growing electronics industry across the world is expected to drive the UV coatings market. Display coatings are also majorly used in the electronics globally.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing environmental awareness driving the demand for green products.
- Elevating electronics market.
- Growth in demand for industrial wood coatings.
- Niche applications and low price.
Market Segmentation: Global UV Coatings Market
- Global UV coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin
-
- Type
- Coating method
- End-use industry
- Geography
- On the basis of composition, the global UV coating market is segmented into
- Monomers
- Oligomers
- Photo initiators
- PU dispersions
- On the basis of type, the global UV coating market is segmented into
- Wood Coatings
- Plastic Coatings
- Over Print Varnish
- Display Coatings
- Conformal Coatings
- Paper Coatings
- On the basis of end-user, the global UV coating market is segmented into
- Industrial Coatings
- Electronics
- Graphic Arts
- On the basis of geography, the global UV coatings market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
