Vibration Monitoring Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.0% Till 2024: Brüel & Kjær Vibro, Analog Devices, Emerson, Bachmann electronic GmbH, SKF Group, National Instruments, Meggitt, Rockwell Automation, General Electric, PCB Piezotronics, Inc., Honeywell

Global Vibration Monitoring Market accounted to USD 1.3 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Definition of Global Vibration Monitoring Market:

Vibration monitoring systems are used for the purpose of decreasing the cost of operation by reducing the occurrences of unplanned outages and maintenance cost. These systems are further utilized for optimizing several maintenance activities at the time of a planned shutdown. The latest trend in this market is wireless vibration monitoring systems, which are handy and easy to use and company awareness towards unplanned maintenance. These systems are gaining rising trends in the small factories to reduce the unpredicted outages and predictive maintenance. This system detects the faults in the system, so they are widely used to reduce the future risk in the industries.

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Report Segmentation:

On the basis of monitoring system:

Route-Based Monitoring

Portable Machine Diagnostics

Online Machine Monitoring

Online Machine Protection

Factory Assurance Test

On the basis of Monitoring Technology:

Vibration Analysis

Corrosion monitoring

Lubricant Analysis

Infrared Thermography

Ultrasound Testing

Motor Condition Monitoring

On the basis of application:

Automotive

Chemicals

Renewable Energy

Oil & Gas

Others

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising trend of wireless vibration monitoring systems

Growing awareness toward predictive maintenance

Emerging applications

Rising demand for smart factory

Additional cost associated with existing machinery

Competitive Analysis:

Global Vibration Monitoring Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Azima DLI Corporation

Analog Devices

Emerson Electric Co., Inc

Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

Honeywell International, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation, Inc.

PCB Piezotronics Inc.

General Electric Company

Rockwell Automation

Meggitt PLC

SKF

Data Physics Corporation, and SPM Instrument

National Instruments Corporation

PRÜFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG

Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB (SKF)

Bachmann electronic GmbH

Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH

Parker Kittiwake

ifm electronic gmbh

Among others.

In 2017, Rockwell Automation partners with Manpower Group, this will help the Rockwell Automation world’s largest company devoted exclusively to industrial.

