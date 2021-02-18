VIRTUAL DATA CENTER MARKET ANALYSIS REPORT BY PRODUCT, BY TECHNOLOGY, BY APPLICATION, BY END USE, AND SEGMENT FORECASTS, 2018 – 2025
In 2017, the global Virtual Data Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Virtual Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
VMware
Microsoft
Citrix Systems
Amazon Web Services
Cisco Systems
AT&T
Fujitsu
Radiant Communications
HPE
Huawei
HCL
IBM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Advisory & Implementation Services
Optimization Services
Managed Services
Technical Support Services
Market segment by Application, split into
IT & Telecommunication
Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Education
Healthcare
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Virtual Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Virtual Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Virtual Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Advisory & Implementation Services
1.4.3 Optimization Services
1.4.4 Managed Services
1.4.5 Technical Support Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virtual Data Center Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 IT & Telecommunication
1.5.3 Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.4 Education
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Government
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Virtual Data Center Market Size
2.2 Virtual Data Center Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtual Data Center Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Virtual Data Center Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Virtual Data Center Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Virtual Data Center Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Virtual Data Center Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Virtual Data Center Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Virtual Data Center Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Virtual Data Center Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual Data Center Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 VMware
12.1.1 VMware Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction
12.1.4 VMware Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 VMware Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Citrix Systems
12.3.1 Citrix Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction
12.3.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development
12.4 Amazon Web Services
12.4.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction
12.4.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
12.5 Cisco Systems
12.5.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction
12.5.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.6 AT&T
12.6.1 AT&T Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction
12.6.4 AT&T Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.7 Fujitsu
12.7.1 Fujitsu Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction
12.7.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
12.8 Radiant Communications
12.8.1 Radiant Communications Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction
12.8.4 Radiant Communications Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Radiant Communications Recent Development
12.9 HPE
12.9.1 HPE Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction
12.9.4 HPE Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 HPE Recent Development
12.10 Huawei
12.10.1 Huawei Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Virtual Data Center Introduction
12.10.4 Huawei Revenue in Virtual Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.11 HCL
……Continued
