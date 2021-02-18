Visual Computing Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis and Industry Challenges

The increasing demand of simulation products and virtual reality is increasing the market penetration of visual computing. The market for PC computing has become less attractive in the recent years, owing to the decreasing popularity of PC gaming. The growing demand of video content on mobile devices, such as smartphones, automotive media system, and tablets is fueling the growth of the global visual computing market. Moreover, the increasing internet penetration, along with strengthening data speed of wireless networks in the developing markets has supported the growth of the global visual computing market in the recent years. The growing demand of gaming consoles is offering significant opportunities for the growth of the global visual computing market.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/visual-computing-market/report-sample

The global visual computing market comprises broad and complex value chain network, including component manufacturers, along with various service providers and technology integrators at different levels of value chain. Based on components, the global visual computing market can be broadly categorized as hardware, and software. Based on display platform, the global visual computing market can be segmented as interactive whiteboard, interactive table, monitor, interactive kiosk, interactive video wall, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the global visual computing market can be categorized as gaming, media & entertainment, healthcare, automotive, defense, manufacturing and others.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global visual computing market during 2014. The high internet penetration, along with the growth in demand of cloud based services has led to the market dominance of North America in global visual computing market. Europe accounted for the second largest share in the global visual computing market during 2014. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for visual computing, owing to increasing internet penetration, along with the growing demand of gaming consoles from the developing markets. Country wise, the U.S., Canada, Japan, China, Germany, Italy, the U.K., India, Brazil, Spain, South Korea and South Africa are the major markets for visual computing.

The global visual computing market is highly consolidated. The top three players of the global visual computing market accounted for more than 70% share in the market. Nvidia Corporation accounted for the largest share in the global visual computing market during 2014. The market dominance of Nvidia is due to their high proprietary learning curve, along with their absolute cost advantage. With the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, the global visual computing market is expected to continue with its consolidation during the forecast period.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=visual-computing-market

Some of the competitors in the global visual computing market are Nvidia Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Intel Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, ARM Ltd., Cubix Corporation, Exxact Corporation, and Biodigital Inc.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook