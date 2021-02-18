Warehouse Robotics Market – Future Performance of Product 2025

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Snapshot

Vendors dealing with electronics and electricals have always focused on ensuring that their materials are smoothly handled, during the course of shipments. Warehouse robots are used for industrial logistical activities, such as assembling, disassembling, consolidation, palletizing, packaging and labeling, sorting, storage and inspection. In the past decade, warehouse robotics has emerged as a rising field in terms of functions in diverse industries. Mobile robots are largely utilized in warehouses for sorting the electronic goods into their respective pallets. On the other hand, articulated robots are primarily used different industries for picking, machine tending and assembling. The end operations, such as dispensing, picking and placing, sorting, unitizing and assembling is carried out by Cartesian robots.

Until recently, robots hadn’t made much of an impact on the process of logistics, but now workers are beginning to collaborate with robots to ensure that their customers are served faster while maintaining quality. Large enterprises, such as Walmart and Amazon, are realigning their focus towards warehouse automation to improve their efficiency and streamline operations. Thus, warehouse robotics is gaining momentum at present and is expected to witness a steep growth curve. Warehouse robotics will aid manufacturers in not just reduction of overhead costs, but also provide consistency while giving accurate production. Another benefit of adopting warehouse robotics is a faster return on investment (ROI), as mobile robots are easier to set up and cheaper to operate.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Overview

Warehouse robotics is the use of robots to manage, control, and automate various warehouse operations with increased levels of performance and flexibility. The robots used in warehousing, also called autonomous mobile robotics are equipped with embedded intelligence and application software and serve several functions. They can be used to automate pick-and-package systems, or manage high-volume logistics, or can be specialized to perform high-speed sorting of parcels on the basis of their weights and dimension.

Over the past few years, warehouse robotics systems have gained increased popularity due to the global boom in e-commerce and its consequent impact on order fulfillment requirements. Warehouse robotics are characterized to handle a high volume of small, multi-line-item orders. The system has come to occupy a vital role in warehouse automation by offering a viable and cost-saving alternative to traditional human labor.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Key Trends

The warehouse robotics market is majorly driven by the rapid strides e-commerce has taken over the past few decades coupled with the need for bringing automation across supply chain processes. The pressing need for efficient warehouse operations across a diverse range of industries—automotive, electrical and electronics, chemical, rubber, and plastics, and F&B—has spurred the demand for robotics systems. In addition, the increased adoption of warehouse robotics by a large number of small- and medium-scale enterprises to reduce production costs and increase profitability has stimulated the demand for warehouse robotics.

Spiraling investment by several start-up firms and established providers of warehouse automation, combined with an upsurge in investments by venture capitalists, is expected to propel the robotics warehouse market. However, the high costs incurred in total automation may restrain many small retailers from adopting warehouse robotics for their processes. On the other hand, the emergence of multi-robot fulfillment systems to assist humans in transportation opens up lucrative avenues in the market along the forecast period.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Market Potential

Grey Orange, a fast emerging multinational technology company headquartered in Singapore has intended to exhibit its Butler robots in Sydney at SMART Expo to be held from March 29–30 in 2017. The company that pioneers in advanced robotics and automation solutions for warehousing has helped various companies across Asia Pacific improve last-mile delivery in e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and supply chain sectors. The Butler robots are specialized to manage changing inventory profiles and order fulfilment patterns in real time resulting in enhanced productivity and unmatched accuracy. The event holds special significance for several supply chain and logistics industry players.

The next-generation warehouse robots have an extensive demand across companies of all sizes who are looking to modernize their logistics operations. More recently, the company has bagged numerous orders by various retail chains in Hong Kong and India. One of the most significant demands that merits mention is the one from the Nitori Holdings Group, the largest furniture and home furnishing chain in Japan. The Butler systems will be installed at the Home Logistics Osaka distribution center to automate massive inventory storage and picking functions. Lately, there is an emerging demand for the warehouse robotics solutions from retailers in Europe and North America.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness substantial demand for warehouse robotics over the forecast period. The impressive growth in the regional market is fueled by the rising trend of online retail shopping and soaring number of startup technology players developing autonomous mobile robotics solutions. The burgeoning need for streamlining supply chains and shortening delivery times has stimulated the demand for warehouse robotics among small and medium-scale retailers in Asia Pacific. In addition, a burgeoning e-commerce sector is expected to propel the regional market in the coming years.

Warehouse robotics systems are anticipated to witness significant adoption in e-commerce warehouses in developed markets of Europe and North America. The regional market will be driven by increased adoption of multichannel supply chain strategy and constant advances in industry automation software.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Competitive Analysis

Several warehouse management providers are actively developing interactive and advanced mobile automation solutions that help early adopters optimize picking operations and gain competitive benefits. Prominent players eyeing for a sustained share in this market include :

ABB

KUKA

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Amazon Honeywell International Inc.

Fetch Robotics Inc.

IAM Robotics

Omron Corporation

