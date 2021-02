3D Integrated Circuits Market Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

3D integrated circuits is an electronic structure within which two or more layers of electronic components are integrated in both vertical and horizontal manner within a circuit. In this case, the vertical and horizontal on-chip signaling is done by a single chip. The 3D integrated circuits have been a significant alternative for the gate and interconnection delays caused by the traditional 2D integrated circuits. Furthermore, 3D integrated circuits helps more in performance enhancements of an application as compared to the traditional ICs owing to the increased complexity of the chip design catered. Additionally the 3D integrated circuits help in increasing transistor packaging density, reducing chip area, balancing power dissipation reducing wiring. Within a 3D design the entire chip is divided into layers of oxide and metals to form transistors. Moreover, within the 3D architecture both switching energy and cycle time is reduced. Through Silicon Vias (TSV) is one of the prominent technologies used within the 3D integrated circuits architecture.

The significant growth of the IT industry depending on VLSI circuits is one of the significant factors affecting the global 3D integrated circuits market over the forecast period. Furthermore, miniaturization of consumer devices which uses complex integrated circuits is suggested to have a positive impact on the global 3D integrated circuits market. However the significant cost of 3D integrated circuits is suggested to hamper the growth of the global 3D integrated circuits market over the forecast period. Additionally, owing to the lower surface to volume ratio and high power density thermal issues are caused within a 3D integrated circuit architecture which is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global 3D integrated circuits market over the forecast period. The prominent consumer industry in the Asia Pacific region is suggested hold a significant potential for the growth of the 3D integrated circuits over the forecast period.

The global 3D integrated circuits market can be divided into four main segments namely – ‘by technology’, ‘by application’, ‘by end use’ and ‘by region’. As per ‘by technology’ the global 3D integrated circuits market is segmented into four sub parts namely – Through Silicon Vias, Through Glass Vias, Silicon Interposer and others. The Through Silicon Vias (TSV) technology is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global 3D integrated circuits market over the forecast period. As per ‘by application’ the global 3D integrated circuits market can be divided into six sub parts namely – logic, Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Memory, LED, Sensors and others.

As per ‘by end use’ the global 3D integrated circuits market can be sub divided into seven sub segments namely – consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, military and defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial and others. The consumer electronics industry is anticipated to hold a prominent share owing to its significant presence in the Asia Pacific region. As per region the global 3D integrated circuits market is divided into five main regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. The North America region is anticipated to hold a significant share owing to the significant presence of prominent 3D integrated circuit players within the region. Owing to the growing need of ICs solving complex problems the 3D integrated circuits market is consisting of multiple leading players. Some of the major players are United Microelectronics Corp., STmicroelectronics Nv, Broadcom Ltd, Intel Corporation, TSMC Ltd., Toshiba Corp., ASE Group, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Amkor Technology and Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. Among others

