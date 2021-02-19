Advanced Technologies Of Canada Wealth Market 2019

Canada became the strongest G7 economy in 2017 with GDP growth at 3%, having weathered the oil price crisis of the past two years. This in turn influenced growth in the countrys wealth market in 2017. The future outlook however, is that the pace of economic and wealth market growth will reduce due to geopolitical risks, and increasing interest rates affecting consumer spending.

– Affluent individuals held just under 80% of Canadas total liquid assets at the end of 2017.

– HNW individuals account for less than 1% of the total population, but hold over a quarter of the countrys wealth.

– Mutual funds have overtaken deposits, with the largest share of Canadian retail investor portfolios at 41%. This is mainly driven by balanced funds, as investors embrace the benefits of diversification.

– Rising interest rates have slowed the rate of growth in deposits as consumers have had to spend more servicing debt; however, the hikes influenced the inflow of new money into bond holdings.

– The non-resident investments market in Canada is small, but reached an all-time high in 2017. Equities remain the largest offshore investment asset class.

