Algorithmic Trading Market Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview and Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast to 2018 – 2026

Algorithmic Trading Market: Overview

The algorithmic trading market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global algorithmic trading market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future statusof this market, key indicators, end-user adoption analysis, and trends of the market. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about the global algorithmic trading market. A market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the algorithmic trading market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the market on the basis of components – Software (on premise, cloud (private and public cloud) hybrid), and services (managed services, professional services (maintenance, integration and consulting). Based on trading type, the market is segmented into forex, stock markets, commodities, bonds, and cryptocurrency.The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global algorithmic trading market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global algorithmic trading market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the market. The comprehensive algorithmic trading market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the algorithmic trading market.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the algorithmic trading market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes companies’ strategies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the algorithmic trading market .The report also provides the comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the algorithmic trading market. It explains the various participants including software & platform vendors, system integrators, and trading platforms of the ecosystem in the market.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usuallyreferred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the algorithmic tradingmarket,across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry expertsand participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape,growth trends, and outlook, etc. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global algorithmic trading market. Some of the key players profiled in the algorithmic trading market include Trading Technologies International, Inc., Argo Software Engineering, Inc., Automated Trading SoftTechPvt. Ltd., InfoReach, Inc., Kuberre Systems, MetaQuotes Software Corp., Software AG, Thomson Reuters Corporation, uTrade, and Vela Trading Systems LLC (OptionsCity Software, Inc.).

The algorithmic trading market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Algorithmic Trading Market

By Component

Software

Cloud-based

Public

Private

On-premise

Hybrid

Services

Managed/Outsourced

Professional

By Trading Type

Forex

Stock Markets

Commodities

Bonds

Cryptocurrency

