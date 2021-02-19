Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) is a surveillance system with primary capability of capturing the image of vehicles and identifying their license number. ANPR systems consist of high-speed cameras with IR filters, processors capable of performing optical character recognition (OCR), application software, user interface and an alert capability to notify operators in case of a match.

ANPR systems can be a standalone device or can be used with existing traffic enforcement cameras or closed-circuit televisions and are used by the police forces across the globe to prevent and detect crimes. These systems are also used for electronic toll collection on roads and for monitoring traffic activities such as red light adherence and speed enforcement.

ANPR systems are increasingly being adopted in traffic enforcement, detection, and prevention of crimes and access control in the public sector. Initiatives undertaken by governments to incorporate new technologies in order to ensure safety in the public sector is one of the key factors driving growth in the global automatic number plate recognition market.

However, challenges related to non-uniformity in the license plate design across different states, countries, or regions are hindering the adoption of this technology. Applications of ANPR systems in the commercial sector have increased in the recent years and shown significant traction in the vehicle-parking segment.

This market has been segmented based on applications, end-users and geography. Based on the end-users adoption, the market has been classified into government and commercial sectors. The government sector is further classified into homeland security, traffic department and defense, whereas the commercial end-users are classified into entertainment and recreation, and dedicated car parks.

Some of the key players in the global ANPR market include ARH, Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Digital Recognition Systems, Ltd., ELSAG North America LLC, Genetec, Inc., NDI Recognition Systems LLC, Q-Free ASA, Siemens AG, Vaxtor Technologies, Vigilant Solutions, and Viion Systems Inc. All these companies are profiled in a separate companies profile section of the report. This section includes details such as overview, financials, SWOT analysis, recent developments, strategy adopted by these players. Also, the report comprises market share analysis (2016) of the above companies.