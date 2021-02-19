Bioactive Glass Market : Latest Trend In Global Industry 2019-2023

Bioactive glasses are a subset of inorganic bioactive materials, which are capable of reacting with physiological fluids to form tenacious bonds to bone through the formation of bone-like hydroxyapatite layers and the biological interaction of collagen with the material.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bioactive Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Bioactive glasses (bioactiveglass, BAG) can repair, replace and regenerate the body tissue. Also, it forms a bond of cooperation between the organization and the used material. So it is widely used in clinical repair for orthopedic repair or dental. With the development of the downstream industries, production of bioactive glasses keeps increasing in recent years.

We tend to believe this industry now is in rising period, and the consumption increasing degree will show a steady rise. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future. Since competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Bioactive Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2023, from 130 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BIOMET 3i(Zimmer Biomet)

Stryker

BonAlive Biomaterials

NovaBone

SCHOTT

Mo-Sci Corporation

Synergy Biomedical

Dingsheng Biology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

45S5

S53P4

Others



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Orthopedics

Dentistry

Cosmetics and Cosmeceutical Products

Others

