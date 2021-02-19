Biometrics as a Service Market Research Study including Growth Factors, New Top Players, Competitive Analysis by regions from 2018 to 2025

Global Biometrics as a Service Industry 2018 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Biometrics as a Service Market is expected to reach USD 2972.9 million by 2025, from USD 2306.4 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Biometrics as a Service Market By Modality Type (Unimodal, Multimodal), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Application (Mobile Banking, Payments & Authentication, Identity Proofing & Credentialing, Law Enforcement & Border Control, Civil Identity & Elections, Workforce Management, Others), Industry, Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Biometrics as a Service Market

There is an increasing need for biometrics solutions for identifying and enrolling citizens for elections and voting purpose. Growing concerns of security and threat of life has developed a need for safe and secure environment. The safety concerns have industrialized a biometrics safety system which is used across several industries such as banking, hospitality, defense, government, healthcare, consumer electronics, home safe and safety, transport, and commercial safety and security. The biometric services capture both physiological and behavioral aspects of human beings, thus providing authentication based on fingerprint, face, iris, voice and vein among others. The unique features such as easy to measure, permanent, easy to use and secured information system drives the demand for biometrics system. Due to the growing requirement for cost-effective biometric solutions required to access advanced biometrics capabilities, the global biometrics as a service market is expected to grow tremendously. For instance, SecuGen, a world leading optical fingerprint device and technology vendor, launched a new platform for the development of a wide array of fingerprint enabled biometric products. The product offers simplified way to embed fingerprint capability into a very wide range of products such as access control devices, time & attendance machines, civil ID handheld devices, ATMs, etc. Hence, with these new advancements and developments, the biometric as a service market is expected to grow.

Top Key Players:

Fujitsu

Idemia

Aware, Inc.

Leidos

M2SYS Technology

Iritech

SmilePass

Certibio

HYPR Brands the Influencer Marketplace

BioID

Accenture

Fulcrum Biometrics

Cognitec Systems GmbH

SecuGen Corporation

Integrated Biometrics

Lumidigm

Nitgen

Suprema

Crossmatch

Market Drivers:

Cost-effective solutions to access biometrics capabilities

Threats due to high security

Increasing usage of mobile devices

Market Restraint:

Security on cloud storage of biometric data

Unreliability and high cost involvement for the biometrics technologies

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global Biometrics as a Service market

Analyze and forecast the Biometrics as a Service market on the basis of type, application, end user industry.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, application, end user industry.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

Market Segmentations:

Global Biometrics as a Service Market is segmented on the basis of

Modality Type

Application

Deployment Model

Organization Size

Industry

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Modality Type

Unimodal

Fingerprint Scanning

Facial Recognition

IRIS Recognition

Voice Recognition

Palm and Vein Recognition

Others

Multimodal

By Application

Mobile Banking, Payments, and Authentication

Identity Proofing and Credentialing

Law Enforcement and Border Control

Civil Identity and Elections

Workforce Management

Others

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Education

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Spain

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape: Global Biometrics as a Service Market

The global biometrics as a service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of friction modifiers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

