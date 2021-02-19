Biometrics as a Service Market Research Study including Growth Factors, New Top Players, Competitive Analysis by regions from 2018 to 2025
Global Biometrics as a Service Industry 2018 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.
The Global Biometrics as a Service Market is expected to reach USD 2972.9 million by 2025, from USD 2306.4 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global Biometrics as a Service Market By Modality Type (Unimodal, Multimodal), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Application (Mobile Banking, Payments & Authentication, Identity Proofing & Credentialing, Law Enforcement & Border Control, Civil Identity & Elections, Workforce Management, Others), Industry, Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Complete report on Global Biometrics as a Service Market Research Report 2018-2025 spread across 350 Pages
Market Definition: Global Biometrics as a Service Market
There is an increasing need for biometrics solutions for identifying and enrolling citizens for elections and voting purpose. Growing concerns of security and threat of life has developed a need for safe and secure environment. The safety concerns have industrialized a biometrics safety system which is used across several industries such as banking, hospitality, defense, government, healthcare, consumer electronics, home safe and safety, transport, and commercial safety and security. The biometric services capture both physiological and behavioral aspects of human beings, thus providing authentication based on fingerprint, face, iris, voice and vein among others. The unique features such as easy to measure, permanent, easy to use and secured information system drives the demand for biometrics system. Due to the growing requirement for cost-effective biometric solutions required to access advanced biometrics capabilities, the global biometrics as a service market is expected to grow tremendously. For instance, SecuGen, a world leading optical fingerprint device and technology vendor, launched a new platform for the development of a wide array of fingerprint enabled biometric products. The product offers simplified way to embed fingerprint capability into a very wide range of products such as access control devices, time & attendance machines, civil ID handheld devices, ATMs, etc. Hence, with these new advancements and developments, the biometric as a service market is expected to grow.
Top Key Players:
- Fujitsu
- Idemia
- Aware, Inc.
- Leidos
- M2SYS Technology
- Iritech
- SmilePass
- Certibio
- HYPR Brands the Influencer Marketplace
- BioID
- Accenture
- Fulcrum Biometrics
- Cognitec Systems GmbH
- SecuGen Corporation
- Integrated Biometrics
- Lumidigm
- Nitgen
- Suprema
- Crossmatch
Market Drivers:
- Cost-effective solutions to access biometrics capabilities
- Threats due to high security
- Increasing usage of mobile devices
Market Restraint:
- Security on cloud storage of biometric data
- Unreliability and high cost involvement for the biometrics technologies
Market Segmentations:
Global Biometrics as a Service Market is segmented on the basis of
- Modality Type
- Application
- Deployment Model
- Organization Size
- Industry
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Modality Type
- Unimodal
- Fingerprint Scanning
- Facial Recognition
- IRIS Recognition
- Voice Recognition
- Palm and Vein Recognition
- Others
- Multimodal
By Application
- Mobile Banking, Payments, and Authentication
- Identity Proofing and Credentialing
- Law Enforcement and Border Control
- Civil Identity and Elections
- Workforce Management
- Others
By Deployment Model
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Industry
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Telecommunications and IT
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Government and Defense
- Travel and Hospitality
- Media and Entertainment
- Education
- Others
By Geography
Asia Pacific
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of south America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape: Global Biometrics as a Service Market
The global biometrics as a service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of friction modifiers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

