Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2024 with Top Key Players- Kazmira, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Freedom Leaf, Green Roads, Medical Marijuana, Folium Biosciences, HempLife Today and more…

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Presently, the production of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) to customers directly.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market will register a 44.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2420 million by 2024, from US$ 270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Roads

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type



Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

