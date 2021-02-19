Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2024 with Top Key Players- Kazmira, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Freedom Leaf, Green Roads, Medical Marijuana, Folium Biosciences, HempLife Today and more…
Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Presently, the production of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) to customers directly.
According to this study, over the next five years the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market will register a 44.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2420 million by 2024, from US$ 270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Hemp-derived Type
Marijuana-derived Type
Segmentation by application:
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Food Industry
Cosmetics Industry
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
