Deflectometer Market Analysis, Market Status, Competition & Companies, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2028

Deflectometer Market: Overview

Deflectometers are used for operations such as the evaluation of the physical properties of pavements. Since the past few years, rapid urbanisation, industrialisation and economic growth rates are significantly boosting construction and building activities. These developments are creating the need for constant upgradations in infrastructure and properties, which has resulted in an increase in the number of construction activities for infrastructure and roadways. This trend has resulted in an increase in the need for using testing equipment and devices such as deflectometers.

The manufacturers of deflectometers are witnessing an increase in the demand for deflectometers since the past few years due to the unique and necessary applications of deflectometers in construction areas. The manufacturers of deflectometers are offering their products in different types, such as benchtop, heavy duty and others, for providing industry-specific deflectometers. Moreover, deflectometers are available as per their varying application areas, which is resulting in the increasing popularity of deflectometers for the improvement of the quality of pavements and construction projects. For example, the LWD Lightweight Deflectometer is used for the determination of the overall compaction quality of different types of earthworks. LED devices are preferred for their fast, simple and repeatable tests as these tests can provide more reliable results for end users.

Deflectometer Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing applications of deflectometers in the process of deflection testing is one of the prime factors driving the market as deflection testing is used for the analysis and designing of highways. Due to changing end user requirements, manufacturers are performing constant modifications so that these deflectometers can test pavements of any type. The increasing importance of studying pavement properties is one of the prime factors fuelling the growth of the deflectometer market. The applications of deflectometers for performing operations such as pavement rehabilitation & overlay, PCC joint sealing evaluation, void detection, spring load restrictions and others, is expanding the areas of application and increasing demand for deflectometers. In addition, deflectometers are available with integrated Wi-Fi, USB, GPS and others. These are some of the key factors that are significantly driving the deflectometer market. On the other hand, the high prices of deflectometers is one of the major challenges hindering the growth of the deflectometer market.

Deflectometer Market: Segmentation

The global deflectometer market is segmented on the basis of equipment type.

Segmentation Based on Equipment Type

On the basis of equipment type, the market is segmented into falling weight, light weight and rolling wheel.

Deflectometer Market: Key Players

Some of the leading providers of deflectometers include Illinois Tool Works Inc., PaveTesting Limited, ARA, Olson Instruments, Dynatest, Aimil Ltd., Humboldt Mfg. Co., Controls Group, EPSILON TECHNOLOGY CORP, Abatech and others. Constant innovations in their products to deliver products of better quality is one of the prime strategies followed by the manufacturers of deflectometers. In addition, manufacturers are also focusing on geographical expansion for increasing the sales of their products by entering into new markets. For example, Humboldt Mfg. Co., which is one of the leading manufacturers of deflectometers, is offering LWD with features such as colourful display, in-built light sensor, easy navigation menu and others. These advancements are fuelling the demand for deflectometers.

Deflectometer Market: Region-wise Outlook

The increasing construction and infrastructural development activities at the global level are among the prime factors creating an increasing need for the usage of advanced testing equipment such as deflectometers, which is among factors driving the deflectometer market. The North America deflectometer market is prominent in terms of the demand for deflectometers due to the demand for high-quality infrastructure in this region. The Europe deflectometer market is expected to follow the North America deflectometer market in terms of demand due to the rapid adoption of analytical instruments for testing and ensuring the quality of roads and infrastructures. Demand in the APEJ region is expected to register a significant CAGR due to rapid industrialisation, which is ultimately fuelling the demand for deflectometers in this region. On the other hand, the MEA deflectometer market is expected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period due to the low adoption of deflectometers in the region.