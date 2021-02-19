Digital Door Lock Systems Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Digital Door Lock Systems Market – Global End Use Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Digital Door Lock Systems Market – Overview

The “Digital Door Lock Systems Market – Global End Use Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis of the digital door lock systems market for the period 2016–2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the digital door lock systems market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K, India, China, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for digital door lock systems at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global digital door lock systems market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period.

The report comprises a detailed ecosystem analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global digital door lock systems market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global digital door lock systems market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including Type and End Use. Based on type, the digital door lock systems market is segmented into biometrics and keypad locks. Biometrics segment can be further divided into face recognition, iris recognition, palm recognition, voice recognition, signature recognition, and fingerprint recognition. The keypad segment also can be divided into magnetic stripe locks, electromechanical door locks, and electric strike locks. In 2026, the biometrics segment is expected to hold more than one half of the total market and expand at a rapid rate throughout the forecast period. Based on end-use, the digital door lock systems market can be segmented into government, commercial, industrial, and residential

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with End Use participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These helps us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including Cisco Systems, Inc., Onity Inc., ADT Inc., Assa Abloy Group, Vivint, Inc., Allegion PLC, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing

Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Johnson Controls, and August Home. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative security solutions for residential as well as commercial customers in the market.

The digital door lock systems market has been segmented as below:

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market, by Type

Biometrics

Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm Recognition

Voice Recognition

Signature Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Keypad Locks

Magnetic Stripe Locks

Electromechanical Door Locks

Electric Strike Locks

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market, by End-use

Government

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

