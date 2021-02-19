Drifting towards Big Data & Analytics Market Status And Business Outlook 2016-2021

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Pharmaceuticals: Drifting towards Big Data & Analytics – Drivers, challenges and technology developments” to its huge collection of research reports.

Pharmaceuticals: Drifting towards Big Data & Analytics – Drivers, challenges and technology developments

Summary

“Pharmaceuticals: Drifting towards Big Data & Analytics”, a vertical focused report by GlobalData, is one of the many products in the digital Industry product portfolio.

Scope

– Overview of the technology and its relevance in the verticals.

– Key challenges faced by the industry verticals (pharmaceutical) pertinent to its technology (big data & analytics) implementation.

– Elaborate overview of supply side and demand side trends affecting the technology growth.

– Overview of the revenue opportunities in the big data & analytics market for the pharmaceutical sector through to 2021 – highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sectors, and size band. Moreover, the report also outlines enterprises investment priorities in the big data & analytics segment for the pharmaceutical sector.

– Future recommendation and market opportunities for big data & analytics segment in the pharmaceutical industry.

Reasons to buy

– Helps the reader to understand the big data & analytics market landscape in the pharmaceutical industry, the recent trends, and challenges.

– The most exhaustive and up-to-date report providing revenue opportunity forecasts in the big data & analytics market from 2016 to 2021, spanning four technology segments, six regions, and two size bands.

– Extensive technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, GlobalDatas in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.

– The report provides a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within the big data & analytics segment and its sub categories.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 3

2 Challenges impacting pharmaceuticals in big data analytics 4

3 Market Dynamics 7

3.1 Demand side trends 7

3.2 Supply side trends 12

4 BI investment priorities in the pharmaceutical sector 16

5 Market size and forecast 18

5.1 Market forecast 18

5.2 Geographic breakdown 19

6 Recommendations 21

6.1 Recommendations for vendors 21

7 Future outlook 22

7.1 Precision medicine and targeted drug development is the next focus area in the pharmaceutical industry 22

8 Appendix 23

8.1 Definitions 23

8.2 Further reading 24

8.3 Contact the authors 25

8.4 Contact Us 26

