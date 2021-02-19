Electric Guitar Market 2019-2024 by Technology and Top Key Players- Gibson, Fender, Yamaha, Ibanez, ESP, CORT, Epiphone and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Electric Guitar Market Growth 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Electric Guitar Market



Electric guitars are a type of guitars in which strumming the strings themselves is not the primary source of the sound. Rather, the vibrations caused by the movement of the strings are captured and magnified electronically in order to produce a louder output. The sound of an electric guitar can also be electrically modified, since an electrical representation of the vibration of the string is produced in electric guitars. This can then be modulated with the help of dials and other controls on the electric guitar as well as pedals. This is the primary factor distinguishing electric guitars from acoustic guitars; the sound produced by the latter comes directly from the vibration of the strings and thus can’t be modulated electronically.

United States electric guitar market size was valued at around 373.59 million in 2016. APAC countries such as China, India, and South Korea currently have a low penetration rate but are expected to emerge as an attractive opportunity for vendors to venture during this period. The region is predicted to emerge as the fastest growing markets for electric guitars globally

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Gibson

Fender

Yamaha

Ibanez

ESP

CORT

Epiphone

Squier

PRS

SCHECTER

Jackson

Peavey

Washburn

Taylor

Farida

Karl Höfner

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3754006-global-electric-guitar-market-growth-2019-2024



The global Electric Guitar industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is relatively low. The four largest operators account for about 65.11% of total industry revenue in 2016. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures.

The increase in disposable income, changing lifestyles, and high standards of living have motivated individuals to spend more on leisure activities. It has led to a rise in the sales of musical instruments such as guitars, pianos, and keyboards. To capitalize on the market demand, vendors are predicted to focus more on the frequent changes in consumer preferences presented by the market. Established vendors are likely to scale up their investments in branding and expanding their collection of existing electric guitars, as well as acquiring new players.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Guitar market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 560 million by 2024, from US$ 460 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Guitar business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Guitar market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Electric Guitar value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Solid Body

Semi-Hollow Body

Hollow Body



Segmentation by application:

Professional Performance

Learning and Training

Individual Amateurs

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3754006-global-electric-guitar-market-growth-2019-2024

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Guitar consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Guitar market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Guitar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Guitar with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Guitar submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)