Electrophoresis Reagents Market Update Research Report On Latest Innovation By Top Companies For 2019 Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE, Lonza, QIAGEN, Merck Group, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Harvard Bioscience, Sebia, Randox,

SWOT analysis can be quite a great tool to know what the market drivers and restrains in the Electrophoresis Reagents market. This report aims to focus on all the key aspects for the Electrophoresis Reagents market so that you know what really is happening when it comes to key players and brand’s acquisitions, merges, joint ventures, recent developments, products launches and the competitive research. The report also explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global reach is for the Electrophoresis Reagents industry while also giving a CAGR forecast for the period of 2018 and 2025.

Electrophoresis Reagents Market is estimated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.94 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of chronic diseases globally.

In May 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of a new capillary electrophoresis (CE) system, which is designed for offering low-throughput, and cartridge-based system. It is designed for the usage in research, and diagnostic systems.

In February 2017, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation in collaboration with Promega Corporation for the development of compact capillary electrophoresis (CE) sequencer.

Agilent Technologies Inc.,

BioAtlas,

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Lonza,

QIAGEN,

Merck KGaA,

Takara Bio Inc.,

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Harvard Bioscience,

SEBIA,

Randox Laboratories Ltd.,

ELITechGroup,

Expedeon Ltd.,

Biological Industries,

Promega Corporation,

Hoefer Inc,

EUROCLONE S.p.A.,

Helena Laboratories Corporation,

Apacor,

Global electrophoresis reagents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electrophoresis reagents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Increasing levels and prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market growth

Increased awareness and technological developments in the market is also expected to drive the market growth

Over consumption of time and resources in the process is also a restraint for the market growth

Presence or availability of alternative technique and technologies is also acting as a restraint to the market growth

By Product Gels Agarose Gels Starch Gels Polyacrylamide Gels Dyes Ethidium Bromide (ETBR) Dyes Sybr Dyes Bromophenol Dyes Other Dyes Buffers Tris-Acetate-EDTA (TAE) Tris-Borate-EDTA (TBE) Others Others



By Technique Gel Electrophoresis Capillary Electrophoresis



By Application Protein Analysis DNA & RNA Analysis



By End-User Research Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Others



By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



