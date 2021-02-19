Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market, analyzes and researches the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

HCL Technologies

Infosys Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Wipro Ltd.

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Alten GmbH

Altran Technologies S.A

Aricent Group

ASAP Holding GmbH

Bertrandt

EDAG Engineering GmbH

EPAM Systems Inc.

Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

FEV Group

IAV GmbH

Infosys Limited

Kistler Instrumente AG

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Application, Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) can be split into

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductor

Pharmaceutical

Telecom

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO)

1.1 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Overview

1.1.1 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market by Type

1.3.1 Onshore

1.3.2 Offshore

1.4 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Aerospace

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Construction

1.4.4 Consumer Electronics

1.4.5 Semiconductor

1.4.6 Pharmaceutical

1.4.7 Telecom

1.4.8 Others

2 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 HCL Technologies

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Infosys Ltd.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Tata Consultancy Services

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Tech Mahindra

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Wipro Ltd.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Altair Engineering, Inc.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Alten GmbH

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Altran Technologies S.A

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Aricent Group

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 ASAP Holding GmbH

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Bertrandt

3.12 EDAG Engineering GmbH

3.13 EPAM Systems Inc.

3.14 Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

3.15 FEV Group

3.16 IAV GmbH

3.17 Infosys Limited

3.18 Kistler Instrumente AG

4 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO)

5 United States Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 EU Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 Japan Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Japan Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Japan Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

..…..Continued

