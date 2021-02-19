Feed Acidifiers Market Analysis | Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, In-depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2024

Global Feed Acidifiers Industry 2019 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Feed Acidifiers market is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 4.04 billion by 2026 rising from an initial estimated value of USD 2.63 billion in 2018 registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rising demand is expected due to the rising government aids to the industry.

Global Feed Acidifiers Market, By Type (Propionic Acid, Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Others), Form (Dry, Liquid), Compound (Blended, Single), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Feed Acidifiers Market

Feed acidifiers are additives that are used to enhance the nutrients, increase the chances of prevention of diseases and help in the digestion of feed. These additives lower the pH of the feed, thereby decreasing the growth of any external microorganisms in the feed.

Top Key Players:

BASF

Yara International

Kemin Industries

Kemira

BIOMIN

Impextraco N.V.

PANCOSMA

Nutrex

Perstorp Group

Novus International, Inc.

Jefo

Anpario plc

Corbion

ADDCON GmbH

Market Drivers:

Discontinuation of some of the other feed additives will propel the market growth of feed acidifiers

Presence of government aid and their increased funding to the industry will act as a major driver for the market

Market Restraints:

Rising prices of feed acidifiers has been one of the major market restraint

Emergence of substitute for feed acidifiers will also act as one of the major market restraints

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Customize report of “Global Feed Acidifiers Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Feed Acidifiers Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Form

Compound

Livestock

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Propionic Acid

Formic Acid

Lactic Acid

Citric Acid

Malic Acid

Sorbic Acid

Others

Fumaric Acid Tartaric Acid Butyric Acid Acetic Acid Benzoic Acid

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Compound

Blended

Single

By Livestock

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Others

Equine Pets

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Feed Acidifiers Market

The Global Feed Acidifiers Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Feed Acidifiers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

