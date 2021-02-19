Food Safety Testing Market Industry Analysis Research Report, Growth Strategy ALS, Eurofins, LabCorp, TÜV SÜD, Intertek, AsureQuality, Mérieux NutriSciences And Other

Food safety testing market is likely to show a substantial growth of xx % during the forecast period of 2018-2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. The food safety testing market report provides an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. This report also contains all the company profiles of the market players and brands that are affecting the market. The scope of this food safety testing market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

The Food Safety Testing market accounted to 12.8 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. The Food Safety Testing Market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The report includes market shares of food safety testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Increasing demand of accurate and efficient detection of pathogen to keep the food safe at every stage of the supply chain which includes procurement of raw materials, processing and packaging of the food products has resulted in growth of the food safety testing market. Some of the major players operating in food safety testing market are

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Intertek Group PLC

Eurofins Scientific

TUV Süd AG

ALS Limited

TUV Nord Group

Asurequality Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Mérieux Nutrisciences

Genetic ID NA, Inc.

Microbac Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Accugen laboratories

Adpen laboratories

Aegis food testing laboratories

Campden bri

Genevac ltd among others.

Major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. During the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The food safety testing market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising outbreak of food borne illness, stringent regulations imposed in food industry, increased globalization of food trade, advancements in technology, rising demand of convenience and packaged food products and augmented incidences of outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing. On the other hand, lack of infrastructure for food control may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Food Safety Testing Market

By target the market for food safety testing market is segmented into

Pathogens

Pesticides

GMO

Toxins and others

The pathogens segment is sub-segmented into E.Coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria, and others.

By technology the market for food safety testing market is segmented into

Traditional

Rapid

By food testing categories segment the food safety testing market is segmented into

Processed foods

Meat & poultry

Dairy products

Fruits & vegetables

Grains & cereals

Seafood, and others

On the basis of geography, food safety testing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are

U.S.

Canada

Germany

France

U.K.

Netherlands

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil among others.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising outbreaks of foodborne illness

Stringent regulations imposed in the food industry

Advancements in the technology of food safety testing techniques

Lack of standardization in sample collection

Lengthy and complex process of testing methods

Insights of the market

This report will enable both of the sides in market be an established firm or a relative new entrant. It helps the established firms to know about the moves which are being performed by their competitors and also helps the new entrants by educating them about the market situations and the industry trends.

The report helps to strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders while also describing and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

