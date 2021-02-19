Persistence Market Research has recently published a new report titled “Fruit Pulp Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 & Forecast 2017–2025,” which is a comprehensive market study pertaining to the demand and supply of different forms of fruit pulp across various end use industries. In this report, Persistence Market Research analyzes the global fruit pulp market value chain and presents insights on the different factors influencing global market revenue growth over an eight year period from 2017 to 2025. In-depth forecasts of the global fruit pulp market for the study period 2017 – 2025 along with a historical market size and volume analysis for the period 2012 – 2016 is presented in this elaborate report.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20215

Global Fruit Pulp Market: Opportunity Analysis

According to Persistence Market Research analysis, the global fruit pulp market is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,750.4 Mn by the end of 2025, up from an estimated US$ 1,111.9 Mn in 2017. This reflects a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. This growth in revenue can be attributed to an increasing demand for fruit pulp products from consumers in developing regions. The global fruit pulp market is estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 54.6 Mn in 2017 over 2016, and incremental opportunity of US$ 693.1 Mn between 2017 and 2025. In terms of volume, the global fruit pulp market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period with a volume increment of 2,821,146 MT during the period 2017 – 2025.

Global Fruit Pulp Market: Forecast by Fruit Family Type

The global fruit pulp market is segmented on the basis of Fruit Family Type into Berry Fruit (Blueberry, Strawberry), Exotic Fruit (Mango, Papaya, Apple, Guava, Passion Fruit, Pineapple), and Orchard Fruit (Peach, Kiwi, Pear). The Exotic Fruit segment is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,003.6 Mn by the end of 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%. The Orchard Fruit segment is slated to witness the highest growth, with a growth rate of 6.4% and is expected to increase by 1.4X in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Fruit Pulp Market: Forecast by Form

By Form, the global fruit pulp market is segmented into Liquid and Dry. The Liquid segment is expected to witness the highest revenue growth during the forecast period, reaching a market valuation of US$ 936.7 Mn by the end of 2025. Revenue from the Dry segment is expected to witness a high growth rate of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Global Fruit Pulp Market: Forecast by Application

Segmentation on the basis of Application in the global fruit pulp market includes Food (Bakery and Confectionery Products, Dairy Products and Condiments, Desserts, Others (Puree & Concentrate)), and Beverages (Juice, Others (Cocktails, Mocktails, etc.)). Food is the largest segment in terms of value, with an estimated 57% market share in 2017. The Food segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 30.6 Mn in 2017 over 2016 and an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 383.2 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

Global Fruit Pulp Market: Forecast by Region

Persistence Market Research has analyzed the performance of the global fruit pulp market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is the largest regional market for fruit pulp followed by the Middle East & Africa market. The Middle East & Africa regional market is projected to exhibit the highest value CAGR of 7.2%. In terms of growth, Middle East & Africa is expected to be the most attractive regional market for fruit pulp during the forecast period and is expected to account for a revenue share of 21.6 % by 2025.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/20215

Global Fruit Pulp Market: Vendor Insights

The report features some of the key players operating in the global fruit pulp market such as ABC Fruits, Sunrise Naturals Pvt. Ltd., Mysore Fruits Products Ltd. (MFPL), Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd., SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC., Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., Capricorn Food Products India, Ltd., Allanasons Pvt Ltd., Brazil Fresh Co, Mor Mukat Marketing Pvt. Ltd., and Fábrica de Mermeladas S.A. de C.V. (FAMESA). Companies currently operating in the global fruit pulp market are focusing on production capacity enhancements and product innovation through multiple regional and international partnerships.