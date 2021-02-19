Global Polymerase Chain Reaction market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Reports introduces a top to bottom evaluation of the Polymerase Chain Reaction including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. This report contains a chapter on the on the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

Global polymerase chain reaction market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7610.80 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13,273.60 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of geriatric population and growing prevalence of infectious diseases.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global polymerase chain reaction Market

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Sigma-Aldrich, Abbott, QIAGEN, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, QIAGEN, BD, Roche, bioMérieux, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Expedeon, LGC, RainDance Technologies, Fluidigm Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Hokkaido System Science Co., Ltd.

Market Drivers: Global polymerase chain reaction Market

Growing research and development funding in gene therapy is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing adoption of polymerase chain reaction in various diagnostic and research application is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints: Global polymerase chain reaction Market

Rise in non-validated home brew test is expected to restrain the market growth.

Lack of reimbursement policies is also expected to restrain the market growth.

Competitive Analysis: Global polymerase chain reaction Market

Global polymerase chain reaction market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polymerase chain reaction market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents: Global polymerase chain reaction Market

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

Customer Landscape Regional Landscape

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Europe

MEA

APAC

North America

South America

Market opportunity

Business Decision Framework Drivers And Challenges

Market challenges

Market drivers

Market Key Trends Players Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Players Analysis

Players covered

Players classification

Market positioning of Players

Appendix

List of abbreviations

Market Segmentation: Global polymerase chain reaction Market

By Product Type

Instruments (Real Time PCR, Digital PCR, Others)

Reagents and consumables

End-User

Clinical Diagnostics

Academic and Research Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

