Global Seam Tape Market Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2026

Global seam tape market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Reports introduces a top to bottom evaluation of the seam tape including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. This report contains a chapter on the on the Global seam tape market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

Global seam tape market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 176.58 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 302.71 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for the protective clothes is the major factor driving the market.

This report will help you understand:

Market share (regional, product, application, and end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Key parameters which are driving market and restraining its growth.

Report will help you understand Industry Research, Market Size and Forecast, Market Entry Strategy, Competitive Intelligence, Pricing Analysis, Consumer Insights, Procurement Intelligence, Next-generation Technologies, etc.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Seam Tape Market

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Bemis Associates, Toray Industries, Inc., HIMEL, Essentra, SEALON, LOXY AS., DingZing Advanced Material Inc., SAN CHEMICALS, LTD., Sattler AG, KSAPOLYMER.COM and GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Market Drivers: Global Seam Tape Market

They act as a barrier for air and moisture, which is driving the market.

Market Restraints: Global Seam Tape Market

Application of the seam tape is a long process which is restraining the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Seam Tape Market

Global seam tape market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of seam tape market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Recent Industry Developments:

In January 2019, Firestone Building Products announced the launch of the FullForce EPDM, which is the industry- first fully coated seam- to- seam EPDM SA membrane. It will debut at 2019 International Roofing Expo (IRE). With Secure Bond Technology it will be able to meet the requirement of the people.

In January 2016, Bemis Associates partners with drirelease and launched new seam reinforcement tape. This tape is combination of the unique technology of both brands- Bemis Flowfree adhesive which allow consumers to get the same comfort and performance in the seam of the garment.

Market Segmentation: Global Seam Tape Market

By Type

Single- Layered

Multi- Layered

By Backing Material

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

By Geography

USA ( North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Europe ( Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific ( Japan, China , South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Japan, China South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

