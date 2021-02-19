Global Stents Market 2024: to Witness Huge Growth | Top Leading Vendors AG, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Elixir Medical Corporation, Medtronic , Microport Scientific Corporation

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Enteral Stents Market. It provides the Enteral Stents industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Enteral Stents study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The Global Stents Market accounted to USD 11.34 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Stents Market covers definition, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications.

Major Market Competitors:

Abbott

Braun Melsungen AG

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

R. Bard, Inc.

Elixir Medical Corporation

Medtronic

Microport Scientific Corporation

Stentys S.A.

Terumo Corporation

Cook Medical

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Hexacath

Vascular Concepts

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Stent Market, By Type

7 Stent Market, By Mode of Delivery

8 Stent Market, By Material

9 Stent Market, By End User

10 Stent Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 Approvals, Product Launches, and Enhancements

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Contracts

11.3.3 Expansions

11.3.4 Acquisitions

12 Company Profiles

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising geriatric population

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases

Technological advancements in stents

High costs for stent based treatments

Stringent approval process for stents

Competitive Analysis:

The global stents market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global stents-market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Stents Market

By stent type, the global stents market is segmented into coronary, and peripheral. On the basis product type, the coronary stents segment is further sub-segmented into drug-eluting, bare-metal coronary, bioabsorbable. On the basis product type, the peripheral stents segment is further sub-segmented into iliac, femoral-popliteal, renal, carotid.

On the basis stent-related, the global stents market is segmented into synthetic grafts, and vena cavafilters. By end user, the market for global stents-market is segmented into hospital, cardiac centers, and others.

On the basis of geography, global stents market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

