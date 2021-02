Global Surgical lights Market Research Report 2019 to 2026 – Key Players like Getinge, Hill-Rom, Integra LifeSciences, Philips, Philips Lighting, A-dec Inc., STERIS Corporation, Stryker, BihlerMED, Welch Allyn, CV Medical

Global Surgical lights market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Reports introduces a top to bottom evaluation of the Surgical lights including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. This report contains a chapter on the on the Global Surgical lights market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

The Global Surgical lights Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 662.41 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 971.25 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising use of surgical lights for numerous surgical procedures and technological advancements in the surgical lights or lamps.

The Surgical lights Market report presents data on patterns and improvements, and target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. Surgical lights market research report also provides market forecast information, considering the history of industry, the future of the industry with respect to what situation it may face, it will grow or it will fail.

In October 2018, Getinge launched the Maquet PowerLED II, a surgical light. The light is applicable to surgical suites or hybrid operating rooms features with clear, shadow-free illumination which improvises tissue visualization for better surgical outcomes.

In February 2018, BihlerMED launched the scintillant surgical lighting, a cordless battery pack surgical light. They showcased this product in the American Association of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS 2018), New Orleans. This product is designed to meet existing port style reactors to precisely illuminating the surgical aperture and improving on the limitations of standard surgical lighting equipment.

Getinge, Hill-Rom, Integra LifeSciences, Philips, Philips Lighting, A-dec Inc., STERIS Corporation, Stryker, BihlerMED, Welch Allyn, CV Medical, Waldmann – Engineers of Light, SIMEON Medical, KLS Martin Group, Skytron, Burton Medical, Avante Health Solutions, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Sunnex, Technomed India

Global Surgical lights market report studies the industry abilities for each geographical region based on the customer purchasing patterns, macroeconomic parameters, development rate, and market demand and supply states. The Surgical lights report also offers an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by the Medical Devices industry currently and in the coming years, with which market participants can know the problems they may face while operating in this market over a longer period of time.

Market Drivers: Global Surgical lights Market

Rising number of surgical procedures

Technological advancements in the surgical lights or lamps

Market Restraints: Global Surgical lights Market

High cost of surgical lights

Lack of trained professional

Competitive Analysis: Global Surgical lights Market

The global surgical lights market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global surgical lights market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Segmentation: Global Surgical lights Market

By Product Type

Surgical Lights (Ceiling Mounted, Mobile Surgical Lights, Surgical Headlights, Wall Mounted Surgical Lights)

(Ceiling Mounted, Mobile Surgical Lights, Surgical Headlights, Wall Mounted Surgical Lights) Examination Lights (General Exam Light, Endoscopes Lights, Vein Light, Medical Penlight)

By Technology

LED Lights

Halogen Lights

Others

By Application

Surgical Suites

Endoscopy Procedures

Dental Procedures

By End-User

Hospital Operating Rooms

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Procedure Rooms

By Geography

North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

