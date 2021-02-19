Global Toxoplasmosis Testing Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2015 – 2021

The term toxoplasmosis refers to the infectious disease caused by the parasite Toxoplasma gondii. It may cause acute or chronic infection. Toxoplasmosis is caused by the consumption of improperly cooked mutton, pork, goat, or beef. It is also caused due to the transmission of T. gondii parasite through open wounds, contaminated raw meat, and food or dust contaminated with cat feces. These parasites are found in the kidney, bladder, and intestines of infected persons. In addition, it is transmitted by pregnant women to their developing fetuses through the placenta. The severity of toxoplasmosis depends upon the stage of pregnancy at which women acquires the infection. Infection results in premature birth or spontaneous abortion. Toxoplasmosis exhibits mild symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes and discomfort. However, in individuals with HIV/AIDS, it results in severe, life threatening, and recurring symptoms. Toxoplasmosis can be serious or fatal in fetuses, newborns, and people with weakened immune systems. Serology, polymerase chain reaction, and immunoperoxidase stain are some of the tests used to diagnose toxoplasmosis. Serology is used to measure immunoglobulin G (IgG) in infected persons. Toxoplasmosis testing is a blood test used to check for the availability of antibodies for T. gondii. Hospitals, commercial or private laboratories, and physician offices are among the common users of toxoplasmosis testing.

Currently, North America dominates the global toxoplasmosis testing market, followed by Europe. This is due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing demand for effective testing methods by diagnostics laboratories in these regions. However, Asia is expected to be the fastest growing market in the next five years, due to the region’s developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing government initiatives for better healthcare facilities. Moreover, a large patient population base is also driving the growth of the toxoplasmosis testing market in this region.

Rising technological advancements in infection control instruments, an increasing number of anti-infective drugs, and the development of food sterilization and disinfection methods are among the key factors driving the growth of the global toxoplasmosis testing market. In addition, a rising birth rate and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as India, China and Brazil are also fuelling the growth of the global toxoplasmosis testing market. However, the lack of awareness among people about parasitic infections and economic downturn and saturation, and the high cost of toxoplasmosis tests are restraining the growth of the global toxoplasmosis testing market. In addition, stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies also impede the market’s growth.

Employment of single-use technology products and the availability of low-cost tests for toxoplasmosis could open up opportunities for new players in the global toxoplasmosis testing market. In addition, increasing focus on emerging markets such as India and China could also open up an opportunity for the market players in the global Toxoplasmosis testing market. Moreover, safety and quality of toxoplasmosis testing could be a challenge for the growth of the global toxoplasmosis testing market. A growing number of mergers and acquisitions is a recent trend in the global toxoplasmosis testing market. The major companies operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Beckman Coulter, Inc. Other significant players are Biomerica, Inc., Cepheid, Inc., Biotest, and GenBio.