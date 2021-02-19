Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Market- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2019-2025)

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

The global market size of Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) as well as some small players. At least 10 companies are included:

* Yara International

* CF Industries

* Group DF

* Potash Corp

* Agrium

* Eurochem

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) market

* UAN 18

* UAN 28

* UAN 30

* UAN 32

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Cereals& Grains

* Oilseeds& Pulses

* Fruits& Vegetables

* Other

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 15 Global Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Forecast (2019-2023)

15.1 Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Supply Forecast

15.2 Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Yara International

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Yara International

16.1.4 Yara International Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.2 CF Industries

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of CF Industries

16.2.4 CF Industries Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.3 Group DF

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Group DF

16.3.4 Group DF Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.4 Potash Corp

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Potash Corp

16.4.4 Potash Corp Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.5 Agrium

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Agrium

16.5.4 Agrium Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.6 Eurochem

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Eurochem

16.6.4 Eurochem Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.7 Koch Industries

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Koch Industries

16.7.4 Koch Industries Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

