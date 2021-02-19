Immuno Oncology Assays Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2026

The human immune system is a constant sentinel that seeks out unwelcome invaders in the body such as viruses, bacteria, as well as some elements that might be an indication of disease or dysfunction. Cancer and precancer cells are considered as foreign bodies and are cleared by the immune system. However, in most cases cancerous cells evade the surveillance of the immune system and proliferate into a malignancy.

It has been observed that the offending tumor cells undergo molecular mechanisms to escape discovery or to locally tamp down the immune system’s normal response. This discovery prompted researchers to begin testing cancer therapies that not only attack the tumor cells directly, as is the case with radio- and chemotherapies, but also give the immune system a boost by preventing immune system suppression. Immuno oncology assays are aimed at monitoring the interaction between cancer cells and host immune cells.

The global immuno oncology assays market can be segmented based on technology, assay, and region. Based on technology, the immuno oncology assays market can be classified into PCR, immunoassay, flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, and other. In terms assay, the immuno oncology assays market can be categorized into cell proliferation assays, cell migration & invasion assays, phagocytosis assays, immune cell killing assays, and other. Based on region, the global immuno oncology assays market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The immune oncology assays market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in the incidence of cancer, technological advancements in molecular techniques, extensive research and development in cancer diagnostics, and ongoing clinical trials in cancer immunotherapy are expected to accelerate the immuno oncology assays market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer accounted for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Worldwide, one out of six deaths is due to cancer.

Hence, an increase in the prevalence of cancer and rise in the need for personalized medicine are expected to drive the immune oncology assays market during the forecast period. With the introduction of highly sensitive molecular techniques such as next generation sequencing (NGS) and digital PCR (dPCR), researchers and clinicians can analyze various circulating biomarkers. These innovative technologies provide a comparatively less expensive and less invasive way for diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection in patients throughout their treatment plan.

North America and Europe are expected to be prominent regions of the immuno oncology assays market. Well-established health care infrastructure and funding from public and private sectors for research and development are projected to fuel the immuno oncology assays market in these regions. Acceptance of technologically advanced devices and ongoing clinical trials in cancer therapy are anticipated to drive the market in North America. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 1,735,350 new cancer cases will be diagnosed and 609,640 cancer deaths will occur in the U.S. in 2018.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share of the global immuno oncology assays market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. Rise in support from governing bodies and the private sector in developing effective and novel therapeutics in the field of cancer is anticipated to drive the market in the region. Moreover, high prevalence of cancer in Asia Pacific is likely to offer significant opportunities to players operating in the immuno oncology assays market. Japan and Australia are well-established regions of the market in Asia Pacific.

However, emerging economies such as China and India are expected to provide significant opportunities to the immuno oncology assays market in the region. Other regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America are anticipated to offer expansion opportunities to the immuno oncology assays market in the near future, due to an increase in government support for cancer research and rapidly developing health care industry in the regions.

Major players operating in the global Immuno oncology assays market include Agilent Technologies, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cisbio, Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Crown Bioscience Inc., InSphero. Merck & Company, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

