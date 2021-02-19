Infectious Disease Treatment Market Identifies the Key Drivers of Growth and Challenges of the Key Industry Players

Signs and symptoms of infectious diseases depend on the type of organism and infection. Some of the most common symptoms of infectious diseases include fatigue and fever. Mild complaints of infectious diseases treated from rest and home remedies, while some life-threatening infections require hospitalization. Infectious diseases, such chickenpox and measles are prevented by vaccination. Frequent and thorough hand-washing also protect human body from infectious diseases.

North America dominates the global infectious disease treatment market followed by Europe. The U.S., followed by Canada, is the largest market for infectious disease treatment in the North American region. Key driving factor for infectious disease treatment market in the region is increasing research activities on various types of diseases. Germany, France and the U.K. are some of the largest markets for infectious diseases in Europe. However, Asia-Pacific represents the fastest growing region in the global infectious disease treatment market. This is due to minimal wages and availability of skilled professionals in the region. These factors attract drug manufacturing companies to invest in the Asian countries. In addition, in developing countries, such as China and India, government has launched several programs and initiatives to increase awareness about infectious diseases. China, Japan and India are largest infectious disease treatment markets in the region.

However, patent expiry of various major drugs and presence of generic drugs are key restraint of the global infectious disease treatment market. Stringent regulations and legislations and side-effects of anti-infective drugs also hinder the growth of global infectious disease treatment market. Rapid product launches and increasing mergers and acquisitions between drug manufactures are emerging trends of the global infectious disease treatment market.

Some of the major competitors in the global infectious disease treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Novartis, Sanofi, AbbVie and Auritec Pharmaceuticals.

