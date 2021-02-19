Internet of Things (IoT) Market For Energy Sector : Major Advancements In Global Industry 2019

“Energy Sector: Trends in Internet of Things (IoT)”, a vertical focused report by GlobalData, is one of the many products in the digital Industry product portfolio.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2028067

Scope

– Brief overview of the technology and its relevance in the verticals.

– Key challenges faced by the industry verticals (energy) pertinent to its technology (Internet of Things) implementation.

– Elaborate overview of supply side and demand side trends affecting the technology growth.

– Overview of the revenue opportunities in the internet of things market for the energy sector through to 2021 – highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sectors, and size band. Moreover, the report also outlines enterprises investment priorities in the IoT segment for the energy sector.

– Future recommendation and market opportunities for IoT segment in the energy industry.

Reasons to buy

– It helps the reader to understand the internet of thing (IoT) market landscape in the energy industry, the recent trends, and challenges.

– The most exhaustive and up-to-date report providing revenue opportunity forecasts in the IoT market from 2016 to 2021, spanning four technology segments, six regions, and two size bands.

– Extensive technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, GlobalDatas in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.

– The report provides a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within the IoT segment and its sub categories.

Table of Contents



1 Introduction 3

2 Challenges impacting O&G companies in IoT deployment 4

3 Market Dynamics 8

3.1 Demand side trends 8

3.2 Supply side trends 13

4 IoT investment priorities in the energy sector 19

5 Market size and forecast 21

5.1 Geographic breakdown (based on IoT device revenues) 21

5.2 Connectivity breakdown (based on IoT device revenues) 23

5.3 Application breakdown (based on IoT device revenues) 24

5.4 Geographic breakdown (based on IoT software and service revenues) 25

5.5 Application breakdown (based on IoT software and service revenues) 27

6 Recommendations for ICT vendors 28

7 Future outlook 29

7.1 Digital oilfields and connected workforce are the future of IoT in the energy sector 29

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2028067

8 Appendix 30

8.1 Definitions 30

8.2 Further reading 31

8.3 Contact the authors 31

8.4 Contact Us 32

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/