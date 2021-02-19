Low Viscosity Epoxy Resins Market 2026: Top Key Players Koramic Construction Chemicals, Olin Corporation

Low viscosity epoxy resins are one of the most versatile compounds primarily utilized in paints, coatings, composites, adhesives, etc. Low viscosity epoxy resins are available in solid, liquid as well as solution forms in the market. Low viscosity epoxy resins possess various qualities which include outstanding wetting properties, excellent adhesion, chemical resistance, and better performance on difficult substrates. Low viscosity epoxy resins are utilized in various applications which include bonding, low pressure injection for structural bonding of cracks in dry and wet concrete, etc.

Growing environmental and economic concerns caused by the utilization of conventional petrochemical-based resins are paving way for research and development pertaining to the utilization of bio-based low viscosity epoxy resins. Hence, the introduction of bio-based low viscosity epoxy resins is found to be one of the key trends in the market.

Global Low Viscosity Epoxy Resins Market: Segmentation

The global low viscosity epoxy resins market can be segmented on the basis of form, application, and end-use industry.

Based on the form, the global low viscosity epoxy resins market can be segmented into-

Solid

Liquid

Solution

Based on the application, the global low viscosity epoxy resins market can be segmented into-

Paints & Coatings

Structural Adhesives & Sealants

Composites

Concrete Injections

Based on end-use industry, the global low viscosity epoxy resins market can be segmented into-

Building & Construction

Automotive & Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Power Generation

Marine

Consumer Goods

Global Low Viscosity Epoxy Resins Market: Dynamics

The demand for low viscosity epoxy resins is primarily driven by the growth in construction and renovation activities across various geographies. Low viscosity epoxy resins are widely utilized in the mortars, structural composites, and tank linings owing to their relatively better adhesion and chemical-resistant properties. Thus, with the growth in industrial and infrastructural developments across the developing economies, consumption of low viscosity epoxy resins is expected to boost over the near future. Furthermore, the growth in the global wind energy generation industry is expected to assist the demand for low viscosity epoxy resins. Under the wind power generation sector, low viscosity epoxy resins are primarily utilized in adhesives & composites, which are used to wind rotor blades and various other structural elements.

Prominent manufacturers involved in the global low viscosity epoxy resin market are continuously focusing on the introduction of new epoxy resin systems in order to enhance processing flexibility of automotive structural composites.

Global Low Viscosity Epoxy Resins Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the regions, the global low viscosity epoxy resins market is anticipated to be spearheaded by the Asia-Pacific region. Owing to the growth in the construction industry across developing countries such as China and India, the consumption of low viscosity epoxy resins is anticipated to grow at a significant pace over the forecast years. The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be followed by Western Europe in the global low viscosity epoxy resins market in the near future. Western Europe is expected to be followed by North America in the global low viscosity epoxy resins market and is anticipated to follow the same trend over the forecast years. Consumption of low viscosity epoxy resins in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is found to be very less in the global market. However, it is expected to grow at an above average rate over the forecast years.

Global Low Viscosity Epoxy Resins Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players involved in the global low viscosity epoxy resins market include BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., FORREST Technical Coatings, Koramic Construction Chemicals, Olin Corporation, NANA YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Jiangsu sanmu group Co., Ltd., Hexion Inc., Kolon Industries, Inc. and others.