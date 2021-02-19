Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Update Research Report On Latest Innovation By Top Companies For 2019 Roche, Agennix, Merck, Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, AstraZeneca Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline,And Others

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market report is in-depth study on how the status is for the Cancer Therapeutics Industry. This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It also includes profiles of leading companies and brands that are driving the market with their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market report also gives a deep knowledge about market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends while also showing the CAGR figures for the Forecast years 2018-2025. SOWT analysis is used to find the market drivers and restrains.

Market key Players:

Roche, AstraZeneca Plc, Agennix AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Hoffman-La Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH,Pfizer Inc., Sanofi-Aventis,Celgene Corporation, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global lung cancer therapeutics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lung cancer therapeutics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

Market Key Developments 2018:

In April 2018:- AstraZeneca announced that US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Tagrisso for the 1st-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumours have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations, (exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations), as detected by an FDA-approved test. The approval is based on results from the Phase III FLAURA trial, which were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology 2017 Congress.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Report provides exclusive tool for appraising the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting tactical and strategic decision-making.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing incidences of lung cancer due to rising smoking population.

Players are adopting various strategies to expand their product portfolio

Growing demand for targeted therapies, presence of highly efficient drugs, increase in geriatric population, and rise in the prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles.

Poor cancer diagnostic facilities in many developing countries.

Limited options for treatment, and the vast unmet requirement for diagnosis

Market Segments:

On the basis of Disease Type the global lung cancer therapeutics market is classified into:

non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

On the basis of Type of Molecule the market is segmented into:

small molecules,

Based on geography:

North America & South America, Europe,Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

