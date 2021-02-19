M&A in the Contract Manufacturing Industry Incisive Insights Regarding Major Regions, Key Players And Opportunities Up To 2018

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “PharmSource – M&A in the Contract Manufacturing Industry: Implications and Outlook – 2018 Edition” to its huge collection of research reports.

PharmSource – M&A in the Contract Manufacturing Industry: Implications and Outlook – 2018 Edition

Summary

This report is the 2nd edition of our analysis of Mergers and Acquisitions in the contract manufacturing industry. PharmSource is the most definitive, trustworthy source of strategic insight on this topic in the bio/pharmaceutical realm.

To Get Free Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2027972

Scope

– Helps bio/pharmaceutical manufacturing, development, and supply chain executives understand the implications of M&A activity on their supply base and sourcing options.

– Helps executives at CMOs and associated contract services companies and investors to recognize the significance of M&A activities for the competitive dynamics of the industry and how company strategies must change to address the altering market.

– To gain insights that might enable predictions of the nature and implications of M&A activity in the next three to five years.

Reasons to buy

This 52-page report gives important, expert insight you wont find in any other source. 28 tables and figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends. This report is required reading for –

– CMOs: market trends, strategic planning, competitive intelligence, performance benchmarking

– Bio/Pharma: supplier performance benchmarking, market trends, competitive intelligence

– Private equity and Stock analysts: target identification and analysis, portfolio company performance benchmarking.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary 4

2 Objectives and Methodology 5

3 Overview of M&A Activity 2015-2017 6

Target Characteristics 7

Acquirer Characteristics 11

4 Segment Close-Ups of M&A Activity, 2015-2017 15

Dose Manufacturing 15

API – Biologic 18

API – Small Molecule 19

Analytical Services 21

Formulation and Clinical Supplies Manufacturing 24

Get Free Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/pharmsource-manda-in-the-contract-manufacturing-industry-implications-and-outlook-2018-edition-report.html/toc

Packaging 26

5 Valuations 27

6 Facility Acquisitions 29

7 What It Means 36

8 The Outlook for M&A in the Manufacturing Services Industry 39

9 Notes on Methodology 41

10 Appendix 42

Service Acquisitions 2015-2017 42

Bibliography 49

Primary Research – Key Opinion Leaders Cited in this Report 49

About the Authors 50

Continue…

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/