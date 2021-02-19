Machine Safety Market Key Players are Rockwell Automation, Honeywell, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, HIMA

Machine Safety Shutdown Systems Market: Introduction

A machine safety shutdown system is a countermeasure vital in any dangerous plants such as Oil & Gas or nuclear plants. A machine safety shutdown system is designed to protect industrial plants, workers and the environment in cases of the process going above and beyond specific control margins. These systems are not meant to control the process but provide some degree of protection. Process control is by way of process control systems and is interconnected to the safety systems to ensure that immediate action is taken if the process control system were to fail. Safety systems are usually merged with process controls under a single system, known as Integrated Control and Safety Systems. Industrial Safety Systems deploy dedicated systems that are SIL 2 certified at the very least; control systems can have SIL 1 certification also. SIL certification pertains to both software and hardware and includes processor redundancy, voting functions and cards. The main industrial safety systems are Process Shutdown System and Safety Shutdown System, the latter which is further divided into Emergency Depressurization and Emergency Shutdown Systems.

Machine Safety Shutdown Systems Market: Emergency Shutdown Systems

There are three levels in Emergency Shutdown Systems –

Level 1 – This pertains to a general shutdown of the industrial area and can be increased to level 2 if required. Level 1 can only be activated in process industrial units from the main control centre

Level 2 – Level 2 isolates and shuts down individual zones and can even activate Emergency Depressurization if necessary

Level 3 – Level 3 is mean to contain any kind of ‘liquid inventory’

Machine Safety Shutdown Systems Market: Fire and Gas Systems

The primary purpose of a fire and gas system is similar to that of a safety shutdown system. The fire and gas system is able to ensure this by –

Detecting a flammable gas at the earliest possible stage

Detecting liquid spills such as LNG and LPG at the earliest stage

Detecting the presence of fire as well as incipient fire

Providing facilities for manual activation or automatic activation of a fire protection system as and when required

Initiating changes within the environment to ensure liquids remain below their flash point

Initiating both audible and visible signals to warn of any detected hazards

Initiating automatic ventilation and equipment shutdown if all detectors have been triggered

Initiating an exhaust system

Machine Safety Shutdown Systems Market: Safety Shutdown Systems

Safety Shutdown Systems turn off facilities into so-called ‘safe states’ in any emergency situation, protecting human life, the machine and the environment. A safety shutdown system takes charge of all input and output relative to emergency shutdown functions. The safety shutdown systems can even be controlled by signals from the primary fire and gas systems.

Machine Safety Shutdown Systems Market: Emergency Depressurisation Systems

As a result of closing ESD valves, there could be some trapped flammable fluids that must be released to avoid any unforeseen consequences such as vessel pressure increase or piping. This is why emergency depressurization systems are used in tandem with emergency shutdown systems to release any trapped fluid to a safe location in a safe manner.

