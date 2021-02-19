Market Overview Of Internet Advertising Market In Global Industry 2019-2023

Online advertising, also called online or Internet advertising or web advertising, is a form of marketing and advertising which uses the Internet to deliver promotional marketing messages to consumers.

Online advertising is a marketing strategy that involves the use of the Internet as a medium to obtain website traffic and target and deliver marketing messages to the right customers. Online advertising is geared toward defining markets through unique and useful applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Internet Advertising market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Internet Advertising market by product type and applications/end industries.

Currently, there are many vendors in the world Internet Advertising industry, especially in North America, Europe and Asia regions.

The main market players are Alphabet, Facebook, Baidu, Yahoo! Inc, Microsoft and so on.

North America region is the largest market of Internet Advertising, with a revenue market share nearly 39.18% in 2015.

The global Internet Advertising market is valued at 195300 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 361900 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Internet Advertising.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alphabet

Facebook

Baidu

Yahoo! Inc

Microsoft

Alibaba

Tencent

Twitter

Aol(Verizon Communications)

eBay

Linkedin

Amazon

IAC

Soho

Pandora

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Search Ads

Mobile Ads

Banner Ads

Classified Ads

Digital Video Ads

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Automotive

Entertainment

Financial Services

Telecom

Consumer Goods

Others

