Material Tester Market Dynamics 2018-2028: Technology, Competitive Landscape, Strategies of Key Players, Analysis & Forecast

The increasing demand from healthcare and construction sector along with stringent regulations and standards are fuelling the demand for global material tester market. The material tester has rapid adoption across the industries such as aerospace, automotive, food & beverage, healthcare, construction, and others. The material tester market is primarily driven by the standards and regulations set by regulatory bodies such as International Organization for Standardization (ISO), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and others. Vendors offering material tester with a wide range of measuring and testing capabilities such as the force measurement range is between 0.1 N to 300 kN. Most common tests performed by the material testers are compression, tensile, strength, shear, ductility, bond strength, adhesion strength, and others. Material tester is used for quality control, laboratory, production, educational and R&D purpose.

Material tester is used to gather information about tester material, product sample or prototypes. The data collected during the test process via material tester are analyzed to verify if the material is in compliance with standards of regulatory bodies, selection of appropriate materials, evaluation of design or process, checking production quality, and others. Material tester is used for much critical application where failure can lead to extensive damage or loss. Various regulations play a key role in material tester market such as in healthcare sector, it is mandatory to use only ASTM F543 (Test Methods for Metallic Medical Bone Screws); in the food and beverage sector it is regulated by the World Health Organization- Food Safety, in construction material testing ISO 679 (determining flexural strength of cement and mortar), and others. Material tester is essential for the manufacturing process, for safety and to minimize the loss. Material tester plays a key role in failure analysis investigations in order to identify material compatibility, defective product, and inadequate material. Vendors of material tester are highly focused on the development of upgraded material tester with enhanced software capability such as analytical analysis, and others.

Booming construction sector along with increasing adoption in the healthcare sector is creating a huge demand for material tester and are significantly driving the global material tester market. The stringent regulations and standards are playing a key role in material tester market and are having a significant positive impact on market growth. Other factors such as increasing adulteration in food & beverages, use of alternate material for construction, increasing automotive & aircraft manufacturing are expected to drive the global material tester market significantly during the forecast period.

The challenges associated with global material tester market are inadequate skilled employee and variation in regulations and standards at the country level. Vendors of the material tester are highly focused on the development of material tester as per the regional standards to increase its customer portfolio.

Material tester market segmented based on end use:

Construction

Automotive

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Educational

R&D Laboratories

Others

Material tester market segmented based on product type:

Universal testing machine

Hardness testing machine

Servo-hydraulic testing machine

Others

Material tester market segmented based on test type:

Destructive test

Non-destructive test

Others

Some of the key players for material tester market are Humboldt Mfg. Co., Matest, EIE Instruments, Aimil Ltd., Torontech Inc., Controls Group, Materials Testing Equipment LTD, FilWEB, Cooper Research Technology Ltd., AMETEK Inc., and others.

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to have a significant market share of material tester market during the forecast period. The increasing demand from India and China due to booming construction sector is expected to fuel the material tester market during the forecast period. The massive adoption in the healthcare sector is fuelling the demand for material tester in the U.S. market. The developing countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and others are expected to have high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period.