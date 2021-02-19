Medical Membranes Market Growth Analysis By Top Leading Players Sorin Group, Maquet, Asahi Kasei, Baxter International, Becton Dickinson, B. Braun Melsungen, Johnson & Johnson, Nipro

Medical Membranes Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Medical Membranes Market size, share, key company’s analysis and growth with forecast to 2025.

Report Analysis:

Global Medical Membranes Market is expected to reach USD 11.63 Billion by 2025, from USD 5.5 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Medical Membranes Market, By Chemical (Modified Acrylics, Polyethylene, Others), By Technology (Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Microfiltration), By Application (Hemodialysis, Drug Delivery, Pharmaceutical Filtration, Others), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) and Forecast to 2025.

Top Key Competitors:

Nipro Corporation

GE corporate

EMD Millipore

Koch Membrane Systems Inc

Sartorius

3M company

Abbott

Aethlon medical Inc

Agilent Technologies

Genbio

Siemens Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Pall Corporation

Medtronic

Kimberly clark corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

L. Gore & Associates Inc

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Cantel Medical

Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Baxter International Inc

Asahi Kasei co. Ltd

Maquet Company

Amniox Medical Inc

Sorin Group.

Competitive Analysis:

The global medical membrane is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical membrane market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the medical membrane market in the next 8 years. Medical membrane is mainly used in the drug delivery procedures. Devices used for diagnosis and purification are mainly made up of organic polymers and sometimes also from inorganic substances like glasses and ceramic. They are widely used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. On the basis of their properties they are used in the different applications like microfiltration, dialysis, cell separation, water- filtration and many others. In December 2016, FDA approved Maci (autologous cultured chondrocyteson porcine collagen membrane) for the repair of symptomatic, full thickness cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

New technology is expected to drive the market in the forecast period

Production of new drugs based on peptides.

Rising diabetic patients population

Increased investment in research and development of membrane devices

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Report Segmentation:

Based on chemical type:

Modified Acrylics

Polyethylene

Polytetrafluroethylene

Polyvinylidene Fluoride



Based on the technology:

Reverse Osmosis

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Microfiltration

Based on the application:

Hemodialysis

Drug Delivery

Pharmaceutical Filtration

Intravenous Infusion Filters and Sterile Filtration

Water Filtration In Medical Industry

Protein Purification And Cell Separation

Blood Micro Filters.

On the basis of end users:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Clinics

Community Healthcare

Based on distribution channel:

Retail

Direct Tenders

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

