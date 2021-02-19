Men’s Post-Shave Market 2018-2028: Overview by Types, Application, Key Players, Regional Outlook, Market Drivers & Restraints

Men’s Post-Shave: Market Outlook

The global personal care market has witnessed significant growth in terms of value sales over the past couple of years, which is mainly attributable to the rise in the demand for various cosmetic and beauty care products. As of last year, the male grooming products market was valued at US$ 57.7 billion, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Male grooming products primarily consist of moisturizers, shaving products, concealers, hair care products, and other anti-aging products. Today’s male customers are very particular when it comes to shaving as well as the shaping of the beard. This critical factor has led to a rise in the demand for shaving products and equipment. One such product that has been gaining traction amongst the target customer is men’s post-shave products. Men’s post-shave products are primarily used to provide a soothing chafed skin after shaving. Men’s post-shave products have historically been used to prevent infections that arise from any possible minor cuts on the shaved surface.

The men’s grooming market has witnessed significant growth in the recent past, especially from the millennial segment. These customers are now becoming more and more conscious about their looks and appearance, which they believe eventually boosts their confidence as well as personality. Even when it comes to shaving, male customers make sure their facial skin is as smooth possible, post shaving. This critical factor has triggered the demand for various shaving tools and products. Men’s post-shave products are enduring high demand among the target customers. There are various critical benefits associated with the use of men’s post-shave products. These men’s post-shave products ensure that the skin’s natural moisture isn’t lost or compromised upon after shaving. Men’s post-shave products provide a shiny and smooth skin after shaving, making sure the face doesn’t lose its lust due to cuts or any wrinkles.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8594

Men’s Post-Shave: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global men’s post-shave market has been segmented as –

Natural

Conventional

On the basis of product type, the global men’s post-shave market has been segmented as –

Men’s Post-Shave Oil

Men’s Post-Shave Cream

Men’s Post-Shave Gel

Men’s Post-Shave Soap

On the basis of application, the global men’s post-shave market has been segmented as –

Electric Razors

Power Sticks

Regular shaves

On the basis of end user, the global men’s post-shave market has been segmented as –

Retail

Commercial

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global men’s post-shave market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Independent Stores Online Store Others



Men’s Post-Shave Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global men’s post-shave market are The Procter & Gamble Company (Gillette, Old Spice ), Montblanc International GmbH, MÄURER & WIRTZ GmbH & Co. KG. Combe Incorporated, Beiersdorf, Inc.(Nivea), Naveh Pharma Ltd., The Real Shaving Co., Pré de Provence, Mountaineer Brand Products, eShave, LLC., and Lacoste Inc., among others.

Men’s Post-Shave Market: Key Trends

The manufacturers of men’s post-shave products have been strategizing on coming up with innovative products that cater to the varying needs and requirements of their target segments.

Men’s Post-Shave Market: Key Developments

In 2018, American Crew ACUMEN announced the launch of various shaving products as well as a line of men’s post-shave products targeting the millennial category.

announced the launch of various shaving products as well as a line of men’s post-shave products targeting the millennial category. In 2017, Aqua Velva launched a 5-in-1 men’s aftershave product under its own brand name for the U.S. market.

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8594

Opportunities for Men’s Post-Shave Market Participants

The millennial population is on the verge of surpassing the baby boomers in numbers. This demo graph is an active and enthusiastic group, and very conscious regarding looks and grooming. They are eager to adapt to current trends in the world of fashion, which even implies shaving. This is very particular about their looks, even when it comes to shaving, which is why there has been a rise in the demand for various shaving products. Thus, the growing demand from the millennial population for various shaving kits provides a critical opportunity for the global men’s post-shave market to grow in terms of value sales.